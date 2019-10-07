SOFTBALL
Wayne shuts out GACC for title
WAYNE — The host Wayne got its second shutout of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in three days, and the Blue Devils won the Mid-State Conference championship game 5-0 on Saturday at the Wayne Softball Complex.
Tori Kniesche struck out 16 Bluejays en route to earning the pitching win. She allowed one hit and one walk in seven innings.
It was a scoreless tie until Wayne pushed across two runs in the fifth, and the Blue Devils added insurance with a three-run seventh. Brianna Nissen had a two-run homer for Wayne, while Kniesche and Brooklyn Kruse had four of the team’s eight hits. Kruse also had two RBIs.
Other box scores from the Mid-State tournament are also included below.
Wayne 000 020 3 — 5 8 0
Guardian Angels CC 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
WP: Tori Kniesche. LP: Erin Franzluebbers. 2B: (WAY) Kniesche. HR: (WAY) Brianna Nissen.
Boone Central 000 002 0 — 2 15 6
Wayne 300 000 X — 3 8 0
WP: Tori Kniesche. LP: Ashtyn Hedlund. 2B: (BC) Madisyn Cunningham 2; (WAY) Kayla Fleming, Kendall Dorey.
Pierce 200 — 2 4 2
Boone Central 815 — 14 8 0
WP: Jesslyn Beckman. LP: Madison Altwine. 2B: (PIE) Lizzie Hammer; (BC) Claire Choat, Madisyn Cunningham, Ashtyn Hedlund. HR: (BC) Lauren Hedlund.
O’Neill 000 044 34 — 15 15 3
Boone Central 010 304 32 — 13 15 6
WP: Morgan Breiner. LP: Ashtyn Hedlund. 2B: (O’NE) Alyssa Moser, Chloe Scott; (BC) Brooke Groth, Avery Olnes 2, Madisyn Cunningham. HR: (BC) Olnes, Cunningham, A. Hedlund.
O’Neill 001 022 17 — 13 18 5
Pierce 200 202 04 — 10 12 2
WP: Morgan Breiner. LP: Addison Sporleder. 2B: (O’NE) Emma Smith, Breiner, Chloe Scott 2; (PIE) Lizzie Hammer, Kaycie Druyor. HR: (O’NE) Scott.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12, O’Neill 0
VOLLEYBALL
Northeast finishes 2-2 at invite
COLUMBUS — The Northeast Community College volleyball team picked up Saturday wins over Bismarck (North Dakota) State College and Kansas City Kansas Community College at Raider Fieldhouse here in the Columbus invite.
Those helped the Hawks post a .500 record in the invite. On Friday, Northeast (14-11, 5-0 ICCAC) fell to Butler (Kansas) Community College, 20-25, 25-22, 18-25 and 19-25 and Cowley County (Kansas) Community College, 16-25, 14-25 and 26-28.
Hannah Heppner of Stanton recorded 13 digs and eight blocks, while Caitlin Orton of Mills added 12 kills and four blocks in the 25-10, 25-21, 26-28, 25-18 win over the Mystics. Jamie Bonifas notched 51 assists and 18 digs, and Josie Sanger of Crofton tallied 27 digs.
In the final game of the tournament, Carly Hirsch had one of her best games for the Hawks with 17 kills and six blocks in a 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 25-23 win. Heppner added 13 kills and eight blocks, while Bonifas had 45 assists and 15 digs. Sanger and Caitlin Kumm of Osmond had 25 and 24 digs, respectively.
In the loss to Butler, Elley Beaver led the Hawks with nine kills and 26 digs, while Bonifas had 32 assists.
Against Cowley, Orton and Brianna Bauer of O’Neill each had eight kills. Bonifas added 27 assists and 12 digs, while Sanger had 16 digs.
The Hawks jump back into ICCAC play, traveling to North Iowa Area Community College for a 7 p.m. match Wednesday in Mason City, Iowa.
CROSS COUNTRY
Wayne State women fourth
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The Wayne State College women’s cross country team had three runners place in the top 20 to lead the Wildcats at the Briar Cliff invite Saturday at the Adams Nature Preserve.
Wayne State was fourth out of 11 teams.
Sophomore Allie Rosener of Hartington was the top Wildcat, placing 13th out of 130 runners in 19 minutes, 56.74 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Kim Johnson followed in 18th at 20:03.18 with sophomore Andrea Torres of Wayne was 20th in 20:05.42.
The Wildcats are off until Saturday, Oct. 26, when Wayne State hosts the Northern Sun Conference championships at 11 a.m.
Wayne State women’s finishers: 13. Allie Rosener, 19:56.74; 18. Kim Johnson, 20:03.18; 20. Andrea Torres, 20:05.42; 27. Alex Bauer, 20:11.55; 39. Jade Rickard, 20:21.15; 65. Brianna Crouch, 20:53.38; 67. Marin Jetensky, 20:54.30; 73. Amanda Mote, 21:01.87; 81. Molly McCartney, 21:19.07; 99. Josephine Peitz, 22:03.86.
Wildcats settle for seventh
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — Dylan Kessler and Bailey Peckham were the top two Wayne State finishers as the Wildcats placed seventh out of 14 teams at the Briar Cliff invite Saturday at the Adams Nature Preserve.
Kessler took 41st overall out of 140 runners with a time of 27:08.48 on the 8,000-meter course. Junior Bailey Peckham was close behind in 43rd at 27:15.59 with Bryce Holcomb 50th.
Wayne State does not compete until Saturday, Oct. 26, when the Wildcats host the Northern Sun Conference championships. The men’s race is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m.
Wayne State men’s finishers: 41. Dylan Kessler, 27:08.48; 43. Bailey Peckham, 28:14.21; 50. Bryce Holcomb, 27:34.89; 54. Brock Hegarty, 27:37.80; 57. Nathan Pearson, 27:51.27; 73. Jakob Kemper, 28:29.38; 86. Nathan Hiemer, 28:55.90.
SOCCER
Northeast falls in ICCAC play
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team fell to Marshalltown Community College 6-0 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) action Saturday.
The Hawks (2-9-1) trailed 3-0 at halftime, and were outshot 9-0 by the Tigers.
“In a season like the men are having, you have to look for the positives in each match,” head coach Chad Miller said. “A positive here is that we kept it closer than some previous matches; and we gave up 19 corner kicks, but only allowed one goal off a corner.”
The Hawks battle Iowa Central Community College at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Field.