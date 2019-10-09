SOCCER
Iowa Central tops Hawk women
After scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match, the Northeast Community College women looked to be in the driver’s seat in an ICCAC home match against Iowa Central Community College.
However, two goals in the final half by Iowa squad proved to be the difference as the Hawks fell 3-1 on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
“I felt we played a good game, but the well went dry for our goals today,” Hawks coach Chad Miller said. “We had chance, but kept missing them by small margins. Some of those usually go in, but today they didn’t. I am disappointed in the loss, but not with our play.”
Frida Aguilar-Zimello put Northeast on the board in the eighth minute off an assist from Naomi Pedroza, but the scoring stopped there for the Hawks.
Northeast outshot Iowa Central, 18-8. Mackenzie Byrnes made four saves in the net.
The Hawks (11-3, 3-2 ICCAC) are back in action at noon on Saturday when they host Southeastern Community College at Veterans Memorial Field.
Northeast men blanked
The Northeast Community College men’s team was unable to find any offensive momentum on Tuesday, falling to Iowa Lakes Community College, 5-0 in ICCAC play at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Iowa Central was in control throughout and outshot the Hawks 16-6.
“We take the losses and I am sure the guys don’t see it, but small steps forward are being taken each game,” coach Chad Miller said. “There are some tactical parts of the game that we struggle in, but there are areas where we have improved greatly. Our confidence with moving the ball has really grown. It might be a little too late, but progress is all we can ask for.”
Ivan Castillo-Garcia had three saves in the loss.
The Hawks (2-10-1, 0-5-1 ICCAC) welcome Southeastern Community College for a 2 p.m. match on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field.
TENNIS
Bearcats shut out Panthers
KEARNEY — Kearney proved to be too much for the Norfolk High boys as the Bearcats blanked the visiting Panthers 9-0 in a tennis dual here.
Norfolk’s No. 5 singles player, Kalen Krohn, came the closest to a win for the Panthers, losing his match to Carson Elstermeier in a tiebreaker 9-8 (7-2).
Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said Kearney was just the better team. “There are times when you simply have to tip your hat to the other team and say ‘Well done,’ ” he said. “They simply played much better than we did and that’s what the results tell us.”
Kearney 9, Norfolk 0
SINGLES — No. 1: Tran, KEA def. Jared Ertzner Kitto 8-0; No. 2: Obasi, KEA def. Mason Borgman 8-6; No. 3: Brockmeier, KEA def. Colby Mrsny 8-5; No. 4: Rademacher, KEA def. Jack Schwanebeck 8-2; No. 5: Elstermeier, KEA def. Kalen Krohn 9-8 (7-2); No. 6: Sherbeck, KEA def. Josh Sumner 8-4.
DOUBLES — No. 1: Rademacher and Tran, KEA def. Mrsny and Borgman 8-1; No. 2: Brockmeier and Elstermeier, KEA def. Schwanebeck and Sumner 8-2; No. 3: Shaffer and Bokenkamp, KEA def. Krohn and Ertzner Kitto 8-2.
FOOTBALL
Maroon 7th graders victorious
The Maroon team won the Norfolk Junior High seventh-grade intramural championship with a 32-0 win over the White at Veterans Memorial Field. The two sides met four times this fall with the Maroon winning each of the contests.
For the White, Ryan Mueller was perfect passing the ball, throwing for a first down and zero incompletions. Wilmer Caban played running back and quarterback for the Whites, rushing for 104 yards. Riley Burns also scrambled for 24 yards to help the White team.