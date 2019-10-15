Sports shorts and scores for Oct. 15

VOLLEYBALL
WSC senior honored by league
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Wayne State College senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller was named the Northern Sun Conference volleyball offensive player of the week Monday by the league office following her play in two road wins versus ranked opponents over the weekend.
It’s the second time this season that the 6-foot senior middle hitter from Humphrey has earned NSIC Player of the Week honors.
Beller averaged 3.33 kills and 1.00 blocks per set while posting a .394 hitting percentage in the two matches. She accounted for 15 kills to go with six blocks and just one error in Friday’s four-set win at No. 19 Winona State, and Beller followed with another 15 kills and three service aces in a come-from-behind five-set win Saturday at No. 18 Upper Iowa.
This season, Beller currently averages 2.78 kills, ranks second in the NSIC with 1.26 blocks per set, and she is fourth in the league in hitting percentage (.384.).
Wildcats promoted to No. 11
WAYNE — Following a pair of road wins over conference teams ranked among the top 20 over the weekend, the Wayne State College volleyball team moved up four spots to No. 11 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday.
The 15-2 Wildcats, 6-2 in the Northern Sun Conference, received 630 points in voting by various Division II coaches across the nation.
Wayne State won at then-No. 19 Winona State in four sets and then-No. 18 Upper Iowa in five sets on back-to-back days.
The Wildcats host three top-15 teams in Rice Auditorium this week, starting Tuesday with a 6 p.m. match against No. 12 Southwest Minnesota State. Wayne State also entertains No. 7 Minnesota Duluth on Friday at 6 p.m. and No. 8 St. Cloud State on Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest.
GOLF
Temple helps Bellevue women
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Norfolk High School graduate Allison Temple was tied for 10th place individually, and the Bellevue University women’s golf team is currently in third place in the 13-team Sydney Cox Invitational at the Lincoln Park Golf Club.
Senior Madison Brooks led the Bruins with a 2-over 74 on Monday and is tied for fifth in the 70-player field. She had 10 pars and three birdies on the day. Temple, along with teammate Jirattiphon Phongthanachalitkun, were tied for 10th at 4-over par with identical rounds of 76.
The Bruins had a 16-over par team score of 304. The final round was to be held Tuesday.
SOCCER
Northeast blasts North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa — The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team scored five second-half goals to rip past North Iowa Area Community College 7-0 on Monday.
The Hawks scored two goals in the match’s first 10 minutes, but didn’t get back on the board until they scored three goals in a span of four minutes in the second half to break it open.
“We started off really fast and then after a couple goals scored, we really slowed down,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “We picked it up in the second half and played more like ourselves.”
Naomi Pedroza recorded a hat trick with three goals, and she added an assist to one of Kyla Ryan’s two goals. Kahrena Thompson had one goal and two assists to Pedroza goals, and Danielole Jokerst added the final Northeast goal.
Hawks drop 3-0 at North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa — The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net, but coach Chad Miller was encouraged after the 3-0 loss to North Iowa Area Community College.
“The second half of this game was the best we have played all year,” he said.
North Iowa scored all three goals in the first half and outshot Northeast 19-12. Ivan Castillo finished with five keeper saves.