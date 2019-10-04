Sports shorts and scores for Oct. 4

FOOTBALL
Suckstorf, Kuchar among coaches
PALMER — Darin Suckstorf of Lutheran High Northeast and Matt Kuchar of Bloomfield were announced Thursday among the assistant coaches for next year’s Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Football Game.
Both Suckstorf and Kuchar will be members of the East team coaching staff. The head coach is Clint Jones of Meridian, and the other assistant is Jacob Baber, also of Meridian.
The West will be led by Jason Spady of Garden County with assistants Paul Heusinkvelt of Overton, Ryan Jones of Maxwell and Chad Dormann of Garden County.
CWCE remains undefeated
O’NEILL —Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing improved to 5-0 on the season with a 42-6 victory at O’Neill St. Mary’s on Thursday night.
Wyatt Wagner rushed 15 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns, and Cole Duba accounted for two total touchdowns — one rushing and one passing. Bryson Abbott (60) and Jackson Waldo (62) combined for 122 rushing yards on eight carries.
Chambers/WC/Ewing (5-0) 6 16 14 6 — 42
At O’Neill St. Mary’s (2-3) 0 0 0 6 — 6
SCORING SUMMARY
CWCE: Wyatt Wagner 53 run (PAT failed)
CWCE: Cole Duba 1 run (Jackson Waldo pass from Duba)
CWCE: Dalton Rotherham 23 pass from Duba (Duba run)
CWCE: Wagner 9 run (Waldo run)
CWCE: Wagner 3 run (PAT failed)
CWCE: Bryson Abbott 52 run (PAT failed)
SM: Isaac Everitt 10 pass from Tate Thompson (PAT failed)
NEXT UP
Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing at Stuart, Oct. 11
St. Mary’s at Central Valley (Wolbach), Oct. 11
CROSS COUNTRY
Norfolk Catholic boys win invite
BATTLE CREEK — The Norfolk Catholic boys cross country team had four runners among the top 11, and the Knights edged Hartington-Newcastle by a single point to win the boys division of the Battle Creek invite Thursday at Evergreen Hills Golf Course.
Mason Sindelar of Pierce finished in 16:19 to win the boys individual title, and younger sister Alexus finished in 20:40 for the girls gold medal.
In the girls division, Fullerton edged Hartington-Newcastle by one point for the title.
Girls division
Team scores: Fullerton 30, Hartington-Newcastle 31, Battle Creek 35, Humphrey St. Francis 64, Norfolk Catholic 75, Summerland 81. No scores: Pierce, Randolph.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Alexus Sindelar, PIE, 20:40; 2. Maxfield, FUL, 21:05; 3. Sara Reifenrath, H-N, 21:42; 4. Afftynn Stusse, BC, 21:43; 5. Callie Arnold, PIE, 22:24; 6. Kaci Wickersham, SUM, 22:47; 7. Sara Burbach, H-N, 22:49; 8. Dubas, FUL, 22:55; 9. Maggie Bishop, BC, 23:12; 10. Jayda Bernecker, H-N, 23:20.
Norfolk Catholic runners: 14. CC Kann, 23:32; 20. Emily Faltys, 25:21; 21. Meghan Colton, 26:24; 28. Morgan Timmerman, 28:45.
Boys division
Team scores: Norfolk Catholic 29, Hartington-Newcastle 30, Pierce 34, Summerland 82, Winside 93, Twin River 103, Fullerton 110. No scores: Battle Creek, Randolph, Humphrey St. Francis.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Mason Sindelar, PIE, 16:19; 2. Carson Noecker, H-N, 16:42; 3. Eli Thiele, SUM, 18:24; 4. Ben Hammond, NC, 18:29; 5. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 18:29; 6. Gavin Geneski, PIE, 18:43; 7. Dagen Joachimsen, H-N, 18:45; 8. Brayden Kathol, H-N, 18:45; 9. Travis Kalous, NC, 19:00; 10. Jackson Strain, TR, 19:13.
Norfolk Catholic runners: 11. Trey Foecking, 19:22; 20. Wyatt Ash, 19:58; 22. Owen Ash, 20:10; 31. Nolan Thramer, 20:48; 51. Drew Colton, 24:04.
Boone Central, O’Neill win titles
ATKINSON — Boone Central’s girls and O’Neill’s boys claimed team titles by matching three-point margins over Ainsworth counterparts at the West Holt invite Thursday at Atkinson-Stuart Country Club.
With three runners among the top five, Boone Central edged defending Class D champion Ainsworth 23-26. Three-time state champion Rylee Rice of Ainsworth edged defending state runner-up Jordan Stopak of Boone Central by 12 seconds for the individual gold.
In the boys race, O’Neill edged the Bulldogs 31-34 atop the standings. The Eagles were led by individual champion Brady Thompson, who beat Qwentin Kappelmann of Ainsworth to the finish by eight seconds.
Girls division
Team scores: Albion Boone Central 23, Ainsworth 26, Bloomfield/Wausa 45, Bassett North Central 66, Ord 80, O’Neill 94, Burwell 110. No scores: Spencer Boyd County, Neligh-Oakdale, Cody-Kilgore, Atkinson West Holt, Chambers/Wheeler Central, St. Edward, Valentine, Tilden Elkhorn Valley, Niobrara/Verdigre, Sandhills/Thedford.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Rylee Rice, AIN, 19:47; 2. Jordan Stopak, ABC, 19:59; 3. Alicia Weeder, ABC, 20:41; 4. Christina Martinson, B/W, 20:53; 5. Morgann Johnson, ABC, 21:01; 6. CeeAnna Beel, AIN, 21:08; 7. Darla Nelson, B/W, 21:19; 8. Daisy Frick, BNC, 21:24; 9. Natasha Zeisler, SBC, 21:26; 10. Bria Delimont, AIN, 21:28.
Boys division
Team scores: O’Neill 31, Ainsworth 34, Albion Boone Central 64, Atkinson West Holt 80, Bassett North Central 104, Ord 112, Tilden Elkhorn Valley 114, Neligh-Oakdale 128, Valentine 133, Spencer Boyd County 148, Chambers/Wheeler Central 161. No scores: Bloomfield/Wausa, Riverside, Cody-Kilgore, St. Edward, Stuart, Creighton, Twin Loup, Burwell, Niobrara/Verdigre.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Brady Thompson, O’NE, 17:44; 2. Qwentin Kappelman, AIN, 17:52; 3. Ty Schlueter, AIN, 17:54; 4. Hunter Bennett, TEV, 18:04; 5. Aaron Kraus, AWH, 18:17; 6. Addison Smith, B/W, 18:27; 7. Ryan Berger, RIV, 18:28; 8. Tommy Ortner, AIN, 18:36; 9. Harrison Dodds, ABC, 18:40; 10. Joseph Albrecht, AWH, 18:42.
Area teams at Aquinas invite
DAVID CITY — Liz Polk of Hooper Logan View finished in fourth place to lead area runners at the Aquinas invite here.
Polk finished in 21:40. Also among the top 10 was Wayne freshman Laura Hasemann, who was seventh in 21:56.
Luis Hernandez of Logan View led area boys by finishing seventh in 18:19. The only other area boy among the top 10 was Payton Biermann of Wisner-Pilger, who was ninth at 18:21.
GOLF
Valentine third at conference
VALENTINE — The Valentine girls golf team finished third in the eight-team Southwest Conference tournament with a team score of 421.
Ramsey Ravenscroft led the Badgers with a 92 for third place individually, and Shauna Radant posted a 99 for eighth place.
TENNIS
Panthers ninth at conference
FREMONT — Kalen Krohn finished in sixth place in No. 2 singles, the No. 2 doubles team of Jackson Schwanebeck and Joshua Sumner finished seventh, and the Norfolk tennis team finished ninth at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Thursday.
“We gave it everything we had today, but the matches just didn’t fall out way today,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said.
Lincoln Southwest won the conference with 30 points, 6-1/2 ahead of runner-up Lincoln Pius X. Five Lincoln schools were among the top six.
Norfolk scored 0.875 points. Krueger said the scoring system is different at HAC than other tournaments with play-in matches that do not count toward team points and consolation brackets split into fractions of points.
Team scores: Lincoln Southwest 30, Lincoln Pius X 23.5, Lincoln East 11, Lincoln Southeast 11, Kearney 9.875, Lincoln North Star 5.5, Fremont 4.5, Lincoln High 1.75, Norfolk 0.875, Lincoln Northeast 0.25, Grand Island 0.
No. 1 singles — Jared Ertzner Kitto (1-2): Def. Green, LNE, 6-2, 6-0; lost to Harris, LSW, 6-0, 6-0; lost to Phan, LNS, 8-5.
No. 2 singles — Kalen Krohn (3-2, sixth place): Def. Manske, LNE, 6-0, 6-3; lost to Benson, LSW, 6-2, 6-1; def. Villagomez, FRE, 8-4; def. Obasi, KEA, 8-6; lost to Sanford, LSE, 8-4.
No. 1 doubles — Colby Mrsny and Mason Borgman (0-2): Lost to Miller and Martin, FRE, 6-0, 6-4; lost to Olson and Plachy, LPX, 8-0.
No. 2 doubles — Jackson Schwanebeck and Joshua Sumner (3-2, seventh place): Def. Ford and Inthavongsa, GI, 6-3, 6-0; lost to McReynolds and Thacker, LE, 6-0, 6-4; def. Tarkian and Wood, LHS, 8-2; lost to Elstermeier and Brockmeier, KEA, 8-2; def. Gillett and Haeffner, LNE, 8-1.