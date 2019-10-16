Sports shorts and scores for Oct. 16

VOLLEYBALL
NC sweeps Wahoo Neumann
Class C No. 1 Norfolk Catholic avenged one of its four losses by sweeping Wahoo Neumann 25-15, 26-24, 25-14 at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
Neumann had beaten the Knights on Sept. 7 at the Columbus Scotus invitational.
“We were more prepared overall and knew what to expect. The girls really wanted to come and show we were better than what we showed there,” Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. “We came out firing. We were aggressive from the start.”
Hayden Wolf’s 13 kills and six ace serves led the Knights. Channatee Robles knocked down 10 kills for the Knights, while Mary Fennessy and Abby Miller had four blocks apiece. Taylor Kautz finished with 18 digs, while Carly Marshall contributed 30 set assists.
“Hayden (Wolf) had a great match,” Bellar saidd. “She came out swinging hard and was great on defense. Carly (Marshall) did a great job of reading their middles and making them move from pin to pin.”
-NC: Carly Marshall 1k, 1a, 12d; 30s; Mary Fennessy 7k, 4b, 7d; Anna Neuhalfen 3d; Abby Miller 3k, 4b, 1d; Taylor Kautz 1a, 18d; Hayden Wolf 13k, 6a, 15d; Channatee Robles 10k, 1a, 2b, 11d; Hannah Wilcox 7d, 3s.
NEXT UP
- Norfolk Catholic (18-4) triangular vs. Neligh-Oakdale and O’Neill, at Neligh, Thursday.
LHNE tops Lakeview in five
COLUMBUS — Becca Gebhardt’s 21 kills and 24 digs led Class C No. 3 Lutheran High Northeast in a 25-22, 23-25, 25-13, 17-25, 15-11 thriller over 17-6 Columbus Lakeview.
Eagles’ coach Kathy Gebhardt said it was a great, competitive match and that her team rose to the challenge. “We found ourselves down 13-8,” she said. “Our girls kept fighting and got a big push to finish with the win. In the third set we started out up 9-0 behind the serving of Amber Bockelman while Gebhardt and Lauren Buhrman combined with Aubrey Herbolsheimer for three blocks. We struggled some with our serve-receive all night and that really showed in the fourth set. Ironically, our worst start was in the fifth set as we quickly found ourselves down 4-1. But I give our girls a lot of credit, they didn’t give up; we just kept battling and worked to get the win.”
The Eagles will host the Eagle Classic on Saturday — a round-robin tournament. Matches will be held all day in both the Andrews Activities Center and Broekemeier Gym.
Lutheran High opens at 9 a.m. against Niobrara/Verdigre and follows that with a 10 a.m. meeting with South Sioux City. After a break, the Eagles will battle Blair at 1 p.m. and Summerland (Clearwater/Orchard/Ewing) at 2 p.m.
- LHNE: Kendra Rosberg 2d; Chloe Spence 7k, 24s, 2a, 25d; Becca Gebhardt 21k, 3b, 24d; Grace Bitney 8k, 1s, 2b, 3d; Lauren Buhrman 4k, 1b, 1d; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 12k, 4b, 2d; Mia Furst 3k, 4d; Chloe Bitney 4d; Maddie Becker 18s, 12d; Amber Bockelman 1k, 1s, 2a, 15d; Halle Berner 3s, 24d.
NEXT UP
- Lutheran High Northeast (21-6) hosts Eagle Classic, Saturday.
Panthers sweep Links
LINCOLN — Norfolk High picked up a big Heartland Athletic Conference road win by sweeping Lincoln High 25-20, 25-20, 25-21. Jalen Hoffman led the way for the Panthers with 11 kills and four ace serves. Leah Petty had 18 digs for the winning side while Tessa Gall recorded two blocks and Anden Baumann, 24 set assists.
- NHS: Leah Petty 2s, 18d; Tessa Gall 5k, 2b, 2d; Ali Sovereign 3k, 2a; Karly Kalin 7k, 3a, 1b, 11d; Erin Schwanebeck 6k, 1s, 3a, 1b, 7d; Jalen Hoffman 11k, 4a, 7d; Chelsea Strom 1d; Anden Baumann 4k, 24s, 3a, 7d.
NEXT UP
- Norfolk (14-16) at Columbus, Thursday.
TENNIS
Class A state pairings released
OMAHA — First-round match-ups for the Class A state tennis tournament were recently released.
The tournament will be held at Koch Tennis Center At Tranquility in Omaha on Thursday and Friday.
Norfolk’s singles match-ups on Thursday are as follows: Jared Ertzner Kitto, Norfolk’s No. 1 singles player, will face No. 8 seed Kenton Young of Millard West. No. 2 singles player, Kalen Krohn, has drawn No. 7 seed Cooper Wesslund of Lincoln North Star.
Norfolk’s doubles match-ups on Thursday are as follows: Mason Borgman and Colby Mrsny, Norfolk’s No. 1 doubles team will face the No. 5 seeded team of Kirby Le and Jake Sundquist of Lincoln East. The Panthers’ No. 2 doubles team of Jackson Schwanebeck and Joshua Sumner will face the team of Julio Silva Franco and Zachary Ostrander of Omaha Bryan.
GOLF
Hawks earn top-three finish
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — The Northeast Community College men’s golf team finished in third place at the Region XI Fall Preview on Monday at the Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa.
The Hawks shot on overall team score of 311, only three strokes shy of second place. Northeast was led by a strong showing by Jordan Hart (Omaha) who tied for fourth with a 76. Grant Sell (Gothenburg) also tied for fourth place. Matthew Kingston (Springfield) tied for 10th-place after carding a 78, while John Lapour (Omaha) finished in the top-20, tying for 18th-place with an 81.
Ty Heimes (Battle Creek) tied for 30th-place and Dawson Sundsted (Spearfish, South Dakota) tied for 33rd-place. Jake Lingenfelter (Plainview) rounded out the Hawks’ scoring with a 94 to finish in a two-way tie for 50th-place.