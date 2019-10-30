VOLLEYBALL
Knights end Panthers’ season
LINCOLN — Norfolk went down swinging, falling to Lincoln Southeast in the semifnal of the A-3 district 25-20, 20-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13, on Thursday at Pius X High School.
“Overall, we are very proud of the girls and their effort,” Panther coach Katie Wright-Oswald said. “They played really well and while it is tough to lose, it’s hard to be disappointed when they play like that.
“We are especially thankful for our senior leadership this year. We would not have been as successful without it.”
Jalen Hoffman led the Panthers with 16 kills, five service aces and 22 digs. Karly Kalin also recorded 22 digs and 12 kills for the Panthers.
The Norfolk seniors who played in their last match are Leah Petty, Jordyn Schommer, Anden Baumann and Jalen Hoffman.
The Panthers end their season with a record of 16 wins and 20 losses.
- Norfolk (16-20): Leah Petty 1s, 18d; Tessa Gall 7k, 1b, 2d; Ali Sovereign 8k, 4b, 6d; Karly Kalin 12k, 1s, 3a, 1b, 15d; Jalen Hoffman 16k, 5a, 2b, 22d; Anden Baumann 4k, 39s, 1a, 1b, 9d.
ATHLETICS
Columbus to join HAC in ’ 20-21
LINCOLN — The Heartland Athletic Conference (HAC) voted unanimously on Monday to expand to a 12-team league beginning with the 2020-2021 fall season.
Columbus High School applied for and accepted the invitation to join the HAC as a full-time member.
“The current members of the Heartland Athletic Conference are excited to unanimously admit Columbus as they will be a great fit to our outstanding athletic and academic traditions,” said Lincoln East athletic director Zach Limbach, the 2019-20 HAC President.
“We look forward to the positive impact that Columbus will make in an already competitive conference.”
The league’s current members are Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk and seven Lincoln schools: Pius X, East, North Star, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and Lincoln High.
The last time the conference expanded was in 2017 with the addition of Lincoln Pius X, Kearney and Norfolk.
“The Heartland Athletic Conference provides Columbus with tremendous opportunities for quality competition and growth in all sports and activities, while renewing some of our historic rivalries,” Columbus diretor of activities, Tim Kwapnioski — a former Norfolk Public Schools teacher and administrator — said.
“Columbus High School has a rich history of outstanding athletics and academics and we believe this membership will only elevate this profile.”