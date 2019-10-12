Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&