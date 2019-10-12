VOLLEYBALL
No. 15 Wildcats win in four
WINONA, Minn. — No. 15 Wayne State College recorded 11 blocks as the Wildcats recorded a 25-18, 19-25, 25-16, 25-16 Northern Sun Conference volleyball victory Friday at No. 19 Winona State.
The Wildcats are now 14-2 on the season and 5-2 in the NSIC, while the host Warriors drop to 12-3 and 4-3.
Wayne State took control with a dominant third set, recording eight blocks to go with three service aces as the Wildcats cruised. WSC forced 10 total errors on Winona State in the set, holding the Warriors to a .023 attack percentage, and the Wildcats finished the match with a win in the fourth set.
WSC finished the match hitting .303 with 52 kills on 132 attacks and just 12 errors while holding Winona State to a .160 hitting percentage with 54 kills, 30 errors and 150 attempts.
Tarrin Beller paced Wayne State with 15 kills, hitting .483 in the match. She also had six blocks to lead the ‘Cats. Katie Stephens followed with 12 kills while hitting .440.
Kelsie Cada finished with 10 kills and a team-high 15 digs to go with four blocks for her fourth double-double of the year.
Hope Carter produced 14 digs along with three service aces while senior libero Haley Kauth added 11 digs. Redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker handed out 44 set assists.
The Wildcats were to be in action again Saturday afternoon visiting No. 18 Upper Iowa for a 2 p.m. NSIC contest.
Hawks drop pair of matches
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Northeast Community College volleyball team led Colby (Kansas) Community College 2-1 in sets, but the Trojans rallied to defeat the Hawks 25-16, 21-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13 during the Reiver Festival hosted by Iowa Western Community College.
Brianna Bauer led the Hawks with 13 kills, while Carly Hirsch had four blocks. MaKayla Davidson tallied four service aces and 19 digs.
Jamie Bonifas had a double-double with 31 set assists and 17 digs. Josie Sanger led with a team-high 24 digs, while Elley Beaver added 19 and Caitlin Kumm 17.
Also in the tournament, the Hawks dropped a 25-20, 28-30, 25-23, 25-23 decision to Mineral Area (Missouri) College.
Beaver and Davidson both posted double-doubles in the loss. Beaver had a team-best 13 kills to go with 16 digs and three blocks, and Davidson tallied 26 set assists and 12 digs. Bauer chipped in 12 kills, Caitlin Orton added 11 kills, and Julia Eskens had five blocks. Sanger had a team-high 24 digs, Kumm added 19 and Elizabeth Christensen tallied 16.
Northeast to wear pink Oct. 23
The Northeast Community College volleyball team will be hosting a Dig Pink Night on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. against Iowa Central Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Fans are encouraged to wear pink to show support in the fight against cancer. The Hawks volleyball squad will wear special jerseys to commemorate anyone who is currently fighting cancer or has lost their life due to cancer.
SOCCER
Wayne State blanks Upper Iowa
WAYNE — Sophomore midfielder Megan Phillips sailed a 25-yard shot into the goal with just under 12 minutes left to give Wayne State College a 1-0 Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer win over Upper Iowa in cold, windy conditions at the WSC Soccer Pitch on Friday.
The Wildcats improved to 4-3-3 overall and 4-2-1 in the NSIC while UIU dropped to 2-5-3 and 2-3-2.
The game was played with cross winds of 30-40 mph that affected how the ball was played all afternoon.
Wayne State broke through in the scoring column when Phillips picked up a loose ball and booted a shot that sailed over the arms of Upper Iowa goalkeeper Natalie Rudrud for a 1-0 lead at the 78:09 mark.
Upper Iowa got off one last shot with just over one minute remaining and Wildcat senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham came up with her seventh save to preserve her fifth shutout of the season.
The Wildcats host Winona State in a 1 p.m. contest Sunday at the WSC Soccer Pitch.
BASEBALL
Halloween-theme game
The Northeast Community College baseball team will once again host the annual Halloween Hoorah at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Veterans Memorial Field.
Fans are encouraged to come watch a costumed-theme baseball game as admission is free. Kids are welcome to wear costumes and run the bases to score candy after the game.
11-man FOOTBALL
Aurora 41,
Boone Central 7
AURORA — Dylan Korth caught a second-quarter touchdown pass to put Boone Central even with Aurora in the second quarter, but it was all Huskies after that as Aurora defeated Boone Central 41-7 on Friday night.
Boone Central (3-4) 0 7 0 0 — 7
At Aurora (4-3) 7 20 7 7 — 41
NEXT UP
Boone Central at Wayne, Friday
Oakland-Craig 52,
Fremont Bergan 0
OAKLAND — Class C No. 3 Oakland-Craig put together a complete performance in shutting out previously-undefeated Fremont Bergan 52-0 on Friday night.
Oakland-Craig’s Jaron Meyer needed four carries to gain 144 yards and score three touchdowns, and Ian Lundquist added 88 yards and a touchdown on 12 rushes. Coulter Thiele tallied two more rushing touchdowns and another 50 yards. Oakland-Craig outgained Bergan 333-28 on the ground.
Fremont Bergan (6-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
At Oakland-Craig (7-0) 30 8 14 0 — 52
n Scoring summary
O-C: Coulter Thiele 36 run (Jaron Meyer run)
O-C: Thiele 15 run (Meyer run)
O-C: Caden Nelson 8 pass from Colton Thomsen (PAT failed)
O-C: Meyer 16 run (Ian Lundquist run)
O-C: Lundquist 1 run (Lundquist run)
O-C: Meyer 40 run (PAT failed)
O-C: Meyer 81 run (Wyatt Seagren run)
n NEXT UP
Oakland-Craig at Yutan, Friday
Hartington Cedar Catholic 13,
Crofton 7
CROFTON — Jacob Keiser rushed 26 times for 110 yards and the tiebreaking touchdown late in the third quarter, and Class C No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic hung on to defeat Crofton 13-7 for the Trojans’ fourth straight win.
Cedar Catholic got a touchdown pass from Tate Thoene to Myles Thoene with 48 seconds left in the first half, and Keiser’s run came with 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Jimmy Allen led Crofton with 98 yards on 19 carries, including the Warriors’ only touchdown.
Hartington CC (4-3) 0 7 6 0 — 13
At Crofton (1-6) 7 0 0 0 — 7
n Scoring summary
CRO: Jimmy Allen 14 run (Cody Crosley kick)
HCC: Myles Thoene 9 pass from Tate Thoene (Ted Bengston kick)
HCC: Jacob Keiser 4 run (PAT failed)
n NEXT UP
Hartington CC hosts Battle Creek, Friday
Crofton hosts Ponca, Friday
Pierce 48,
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 13
HOOPER — Class C No. 1 Pierce added to its undefeated start when it scored 28 points in the first 15 minutes on its way to defeating Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 48-13 on Friday night.
Jeremiah Kruntorad led the Bluejays with three rushing touchdowns, and David Dale had two scores — a rushing touchdown and a pick-six.
Pierce (7-0) 21 7 12 8 — 48
At Logan View/S-S (0-7) 0 6 7 0 — 13
n Scoring summary
PIE: Jeremiah Kruntorad 14 run (Chaden Roth kick)
PIE: David Dale 20 interception return (Roth kick)
PIE: Brett Tinker 3 run (Roth kick)
PIE: Dale 2 run (Roth kick)
LVSS: Passing touchdown (PAT failed)
PIE: Tinker 26 run (PAT failed)
PIE: Kruntorad 8 run (PAT failed)
LVSS: Passing touchdown (kick)
PIE: Kruntorad 5 run (Two-point conversion)
n NEXT UP
Pierce hosts West Point Beemer, Friday
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder hosts Columbus Scotus, Friday
St. Paul 46,
O’Neill 12
O’NEILL — Eli Larson ran for 276 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, and St. Paul, ranked second in Class C2, defeated O’Neill 46-12 on Friday night.
Mason Walsh was 13 of 24 passing for 92 yards and a touchdown for O’Neill, but the Eagles were held to minus-18 yards rushing on 25 carries.
St. Paul (7-0) 7 14 19 6 — 46
At O’Neill (1-6) 0 6 6 0 — 12
n Scoring summary
SP: Eli Larson 33 run (Jackson Seward kick)
SP: Hunter Gravatt 45 pass from Brenden Knapp (PAT failed)
O’NE: Kolby Dean 21 pass from Mason Walsh (PAT failed)
SP: Larson 80 kickoff return (Two-point conversion)
SP: Larson 1 run (Seward kick)
SP: Rylan Birkby 48 pass from Knapp (PAT failed)
O’NE: Dean 78 kickoff return (PAT failed)
SP: Larson 85 run (PAT failed)
SP: Larson 11 run (PAT failed)
n NEXT UP
O’Neill at Broken Bow, Friday
Stanton 26,
Ponca 14
PONCA — Gage Tighe rushed 23 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and Stanton earned its second victory of the season by leading the entire way in topping Ponca 26-14.
Jason Claussen added 122 yards on 16 carries for the visiting Mustangs. Max Masin led Ponca with 58 yards on 15 carries.
Stanton (2-5) 6 6 14 0 — 26
At Ponca (0-7) 0 8 6 0 — 14
n Scoring summary
STA: Gage Tighe 6 run (PAT failed)
STA: Tighe 2 run (PAT failed)
PON: Brandon Kneifl 16 run (Max Masin run)
STA: Ben Wilke 1 run (Trey Elbert pass from Parker Krusemark)
PON: Hunter Bennett 2 run (PAT failed)
STA: Tighe 5 run (PAT failed)
n NEXT UP
Stanton at Norfolk Catholic, Friday
Ponca at Crofton, Friday
Gothenburg 35,
Valentine 0
GOTHENBURG — In a battle of teams undefeated in Class C1-7 district play, Gothenburg held Class C No. 5 Valentine to minus-3 rushing yards, and the Badgers fell 35-0.
Jon Keller was 12 of 16 passing for 72 yards in the defeat.
Valentine (4-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
At Gothenburg (6-1) 7 7 7 14 — 35
n NEXT UP
Valentine hosts Ord, Friday
Wayne 28,
WEst Point-Beemer 11
WEST POINT — Reid Korth rushed for two first-half touchdowns, and Tyrus Eischeid ran for a pair of scores in the second half as Wayne improved to 2-1 in district play with a 28-11 victory at West Point-Beemer..
Wayne (5-2) 14 0 7 7 — 28
At West Point-Beemer (3-4) 0 3 0 8 — 11
n Scoring summary
WAY: Reid Korth 7 run (PAT failed)
WAY: Korth 2 run (Two-point conversion)
WP-B: Arturo Barrios 23 field goal
WAY: Tyrus Eischeid 7 run (Yair Alcantara kick)
WAY: Eischeid 5 run (Alcantara kick)
WP-B: Rushing touchdown (Two-point conversion)
n NEXT UP
Wayne hosts Boone Central, Friday
West Point-Beemer at Pierce, Friday
scores only
David City 42, Twin River 18
n NEXT UP
Twin River hosts David City Aquinas, Friday
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Louisville 0
n NEXT UP
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at Fremont Bergan, Friday
North Bend Central 13, David City Aquinas 0
n NEXT UP
North Bend Central hosts Shelby-Rising City, Friday
Yutan 41, Tekamah-Herman 36
n NEXT UP
Tekamah-Herman hosts Louisville, Friday
Eight-man FOOTBALL
Allen 52,
Wausa 26
WAUSA — Class D No. 10 Allen rushed for 263 yards in Friday’s 52-26 victory in district play. Lukas Oswald and Anthony Isom had two touchdowns each, and Ryan Anderson added another.
Allen (5-1) 6 22 16 8 — 52
At Wausa (1-5) 0 12 6 8 — 26
n NEXT UP
Allen hosts Randolph, Friday
Wausa hosts Hartington-Newcastle, Friday
Chambers/Wheeler central/ewing 50,
stuart 13
STUART — Wyatt Wagner rushed for three touchdowns, Jackson Waldo returned a fumble for a score, and Class D No. 9 Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing improved to 6-0 on the season when it dropped Stuart to 2-4 on the season as a result of Friday’s 50-13 game.
Chambers/WC/Ewing (6-0) 18 24 2 6 — 50
At Stuart (2-4) 0 0 6 7 — 13
n Scoring summary
CWCE: Jackson Waldo 41 run (PAT failed)
CWCE: Wyatt Wagner 3 run (PAT failed)
CWCE: Wagner 15 run (PAT failed)
CWCE: Team safety
CWCE: Sam Jesse 23 pass from Cole Duba (PAT failed)
CWCE: Waldo 7 fumble return (Wagner run)
CWCE: Wagner 55 run (Duba run)
STU: Austin Dvorak 26 pass from Ryan Steinhauser (PAT failed)
CWCE: Team safety
CWCE: Bryson Abbott 1 run (PAT failed)
STU: Grant Pease 1 run (PAT good)
n NEXT UP
Chambers/WC/Ewing hosts Central Valley in Bartlett, Friday
Stuart at Twin Loup in Taylor, Friday
Twin Loup 31,
Clearwater/orchard 18
SARGENT — Clearwater/Orchard and Twin Loup were tied at 12 going into halftime, but the host Wolves responded in the second half to defeat the Cyclones 31-18.
Clearwater/Orchard (1-5) 6 6 0 6 — 18
At Twin Loup (2-4) 6 6 13 6 — 31
n NEXT UP
Clearwater/Orchard hosts O’Neill St. Mary’s in Orchard, Friday
Clarkson/Leigh 96,
Cedar Bluffs 30
CEDAR BLUFFS — Clarkson/Leigh led Cedar Bluffs 56-0 early in the second quarter on its way to a 96-30 victory, the Patriots’ fourth straight win.
The visiting Patriots rushed for 396 yards as a team, led by Drew Beeson’s 15 carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns, and Lance Paprocki added six carries for 107 yards and four scores.
Clarkson/Leigh (4-2) 48 24 8 16 — 96
At Cedar Bluffs (0-6) 0 12 6 12 — 30
n Scoring summary
C/L: Eli Hays 15 run (Two-point conversion)
C/L: Lance Paprocki 37 run (Two-point conversion)
C/L: Drew Beeson 5 run (Two-point conversion)
C/L: Paprocki 7 run (Two-point conversion)
C/L: Paprocki 4 run (Two-point conversion)
C/L: Hays 19 run (Two-point conversion)
C/L: Hays 44 punt return (Two-point conversion)
CB: Grant Pleskac 3 run (PAT failed)
C/L: Hays 6 kickoff return (Two-point conversion)
C/L: Mason Whitmore 24 run (Two-point conversion)
CB: Pleskac 40 run (PAT failed)
C/L: Beeson 8 run (Two-point conversion)
CB: 65 kickoff return (PAT failed)
CB: Dominic Goodwin 30 run (PAT failed)
C/L: Beeson 48 run (Two-point conversion)
CB: Hayden Giehler 45 run (PAT failed)
C/L: Kanyon Held 6 run (Two-point conversion)
n NEXT UP
Clarkson/Leigh at Mead, Friday
north central 20,
creighton 12
SPRINGVIEW — North Central pulled one of the biggest surprises of the season when the Knights stunned defending state champion and Class D No. 4 Creighton 20-12 on Friday night.
Creighton (4-2) 6 0 0 6 — 12
At North Central (3-3) 6 14 0 0 — 20
n NEXT UP
Creighton hosts West Holt, Friday
North Central at Niobrara/Verdigre in Verdigre, Friday
howells-dodge 50,
elkhorn valley 8
HOWELLS — Luke Rocheford scored six total touchdowns, and Class D No. 2 Howells-Dodge cruised past Elkhorn Valley 50-8 in district play.
“The overall effort of the kids was outstanding,” Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs said.
Elkhorn Valley (3-3) 0 0 0 8 — 8
At Howells-Dodge (6-0) 16 26 8 0 — 50
n Scoring summary
H-D: Luke Rocheford 7 run (Luke Rocheford run)
H-D: Rocheford 36 run (Rocheford run)
H-D: Rocheford 62 run (PAT failed)
H-D: Rocheford 31 run (PAT failed)
H-D: RJ Bayer 40 pass from Rocheford (PAT failed)
H-D: Rocheford 32 run (Jacob Tomcak run)
H-D: Blake Sindelar 3 run (PAT failed)
H-D: Team safety
EV: Zach Hartl 7 run (Carter Rautenberg run)
n NEXT UP
Elkhorn Valley at Neligh-Oakdale, Friday
Howells-Dodge at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Friday
humphrey st. francis 66,
elgin public/ pope john 0
ELGIN — Taylor Wemhoff scored three first-half touchdowns, and Class D No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis took care of business as it routed Elgin Public/Pope John 66-0.
The Flyers’ first two touchdowns of the game came via defensive and special-teams plays.
Humphrey St. Francis (6-0) 40 12 8 6 — 66
At Elgin Public/Pope John (1-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0
n Scoring summary
HSF: Trevor Pfeifer 18 INT return (Taylor Wemhoff run)
HSF: Wemhoff 56 punt return (Austin Leifeld catch)
HSF: Tanner Pfeifer 21 run (Wemhoff run)
HSF: Wemhoff 19 run (Kaden Hacker run)
HSF: Wemhoff 10 run (Justin Leifeld run)
HSF: Leifeld 22 run (PAT failed)
HSF: Spencer Engel 4 run (PAT failed)
HSF: Leifeld 46 pass from Tanner Pfeifer (Engel run)
HSF: Isaac Clessen 1 run (PAT failed)
n NEXT UP
Humphrey St. Francis at Riverside in Cedar Rapids, Friday
Elgin Public/Pope John at Osmond, Friday
Bloomfield 40,
randolph 18
BLOOMFIELD — Class D No. 5 Bloomfield remained perfect in beating Randolph 40-18. Quarterback Braden Eisenhauer paced the Bees with 253 yards on the ground as a team.
Randolph (2-4) 6 0 0 12 — 18
At Bloomfield (6-0) 8 32 0 0 — 40
n Scoring summary
BLO: Braden Eisenhauer 59 run (Eisenahuer run)
RAN: Carter Schnoor 76 Yard Kickoff Return
BLO: Eisenhauer 59 run (Cody Bruegman pass from Eisenhauer)
BLO: Eisenhauer 1 run (Bruegman run)
BLO: Bruegman 1 run (Dade Davis pass from Eisenhauer)
BLO: Eisenhauer 1 run (Davis pass from Eisenhauer)
RAN: Keaton Backhuas 9 pass from Schnoor
RAN: Justin Haselhorst 34 pass from Keaton Backhaus
n NEXT UP
Randolph at Allen, Friday
Bloomfield at Wynot, Friday
mead 34,
pender 30
PENDER — Pender dropped a 34-30 contest to Mead Friday night, bringing their record to 2-4 on the year.
For the Pendragons, Caleb Trimble and Dylan Vogt each had 102 yards rushing and had a combined three touchdowns on the night.
Mead (4-2) 8 20 6 0 — 34
At Pender (2-4) 7 17 6 0 — 30
n NEXT UP
Pender at Emerson-Hubbard, Friday
Ainsworth 82,
niobrara/verdigre 65
AINSWORTH — Ainsworth picked up their first win of the season, outscoring Niobrara/Verdigre 82-65 on Friday.
Caleb Allen threw for 226 yards and had five touchdowns along with 342 yards rushing and added another five touchdowns on the ground for Ainsworth.
Niobrara/Verdigre (1-5) 14 20 12 19 — 65
At Ainsworth (1-5) 20 16 24 22 — 82
n NEXT UP
Ainsworth at Boyd County, Friday
Niobrara/Verdigre hosts North Central, Friday
West holt 48,
boyd county 8
SPENCER — Caid McCart rushed eight times for 175 yards and four touchdowns, and Tyler Larby added 152 yards and two scores on eight carries as West Holt won 48-8 at Boyd County on Friday night.
West Holt (4-2) 22 19 7 0 — 48
At Boyd County (0-6) 0 0 0 8 — 8
n Scoring summary
WH: Tyler Larby 48 run (Larby run)
WH: Caid McCart 69 run (PAT failed)
WH: McCart 18 run (Larby run)
WH: Jakeem Brown 16 run (PAT failed)
WH: Brown 3 run (Rumen Rentschler kick)
WH: McCart 44 run (PAT failed)
WH: Larby 31 run (Rentschler kick)
BC: Zander Kluckman 26 pass from Ethan McBride (Luke Reiman pass from McBride)
n NEXT UP
West Holt at Creighton, Friday
Hartington-newcastle 40,
wynot 20
HARTINGTON — Quarterback Shaye Morten was 16 of 27 for 147 yards and four touchdowns, and Hartington-Newcastle doubled Wynot 40-20 on Friday night. Kobe Heitman also ran for 100 yards to go with two touchdowns of his own for Hartington-Newcastle.
Wynot (2-4) 0 6 0 14 — 20
At Hartington-Newcastle (4-2) 0 12 8 20 — 40
n NEXT UP
Wynot hosts Bloomfield, Friday
Hartington-Newcastle at Wausa, Friday
scores only
Neligh-Oakdale 76, Madison 28
n NEXT UP
Neligh-Oakdale hosts Elkhorn Valley, Friday
Madison hosts Lutheran High Northeast, Friday
Emerson-Hubbard 78, Omaha Christian Academy 24
n NEXT UP
Emerson-Hubbard hosts Pender, Friday
Osmond 50, Winside 20
n NEXT UP
Osmond hosts Elgin Public/Pope John, Friday
Winside at Plainview, Friday
Central Valley 38, St. Mary’s 0
n NEXT UP
St. Mary’s at Clearwater/Orchard, Friday