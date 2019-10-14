FOOTBALL
Huskers to open 2021 in Dublin
LINCOLN — Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos, and Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman, in partnership with Irish American Events Limited, announced Monday that the 2021 Nebraska-Illinois game will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The game will open the 2021 season and will be played on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will be the second game in a new five-game series of college games in Dublin. The first of those will be a season-opening matchup between Navy and Notre Dame in 2020.
SOFTBALL
Islanders eliminate Panthers
GRETNA — Norfolk led Grand Island 5-4 after five innings but gave up four in the bottom of the sixth as the Islanders eliminated the Panthers from the A-4 district, 8-5 on Saturday.
Sydney Rader suffered the pitching loss for Norfolk, working six innings and striking out two. Skylar Hopkins was 2 for 3 at the plate with a double.
Norfolk ends its season with a record of 23 wins and 14 losses. It’s the Panthers’ first winning season since 2006.
Norfolk 003 200 0 — 5 7 3
Grand Island 300 014 x — 8 10 2
- LP: Sydney Rader; 2B: (N) Skylar Hopkins.
SOCCER
Thompson has hat trick for Hawks
Sophomore Kahrena Thompson had a day to remember on Saturday, as she led Northeast Community College to a 6-0 victory over Southeastern Community College of West Burlington, Iowa in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Thompson showcased her scoring ability, tallying a hat trick with a goal in the first half and two in the second.
She kick-started the Hawks’ offense, finding the back of the net in the 31st minute off an assist from Naomi Pedroza. Lorry Romain followed with a goal in the 44th minute to give Northeast a 2-0 cushion heading into halftime.
It was all Northeast in the second half, powered by two goals from Abby Pedroza and two from Thompson.
“This late in the season, no games come easy,” head coach Chad Miller said. “Lorry’s goal right before halftime was a game- changer.”
The Hawks (12-3, 4-2 ICCAC) were to have battled North Iowa Area Community College on Monday in Mason City, Iowa.
Late goal not enough for Hawk men
Despite scoring a late goal in the second half of an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference match, the Northeast Community College men’s soccer team couldn’t muster any offense against Southeastern Community College on Saturday, falling 4-1 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Alex Wilcock put the Hawks on the board late in the second half, but not before the Blackhawks tallied four of the own.
“To be able to hold Southeastern to zero goals in the first half is a good thing,” head coach Chad Miller said. “It’s tough to keep the motivation up at this point with a tough season, but I can see good things in our young group.”
The Hawks (2-11-1, 0-6-1, ICCAC) were to have continued conference play on Monday in Mason City, Iowa against North Iowa Area Community College.
Wildcats defeat Winona State
WAYNE — A pair of goals by Madison Kemp and Carleigh Wilson powered Wayne State to a 2-1 Northern Sun Conference women’s win over the Warriors from Winona State for the first time in program history on a blustery Sunday afternoon at the WSC Soccer Pitch.
The Warriors came out of the gates aggressive as they got off three shots in the first five minutes of the match, but the Wildcats found their way on the board at the 22:44 mark with a Kemp goal from nearly 30 yards out that flew over the arms of Winona State goalkeeper Yanel Ortiz for a 1-0 lead.
Winona State recorded a goal in the 62nd minute tie the match at 1-1. But the Wildcats’ Wilson scored her first goal of the season a minute later proved to be the deciding goal for a ’Cats victory.
Wayne State goalkeeper Rachel Grisham recorded five saves, while surrendering her first goal three matches.
The Wildcats (5-3-3, 5-2-1, NSIC) look to continue a three-match winning streak at home this weekend against Minnesota State Moorhead Friday at 3 p.m. and Northern State Sunday at 1 p.m., both at the WSC Soccer Pitch.