GOLF
Blume 10th to lead Panthers
GRAND ISLAND — Kylie Blume fired an 87 to finish in 10th place individually to lead Norfolk High’s girls golfers at the Grand Island invite held here Friday.
Blume’s round included a 41 on the front nine, the fifth-best opening round out of all players, before posting a 46 on the back nine.
The Panthers finished sixth in the 12-team event with a score of 407. Leah Vanderheiden added a 97.
Team scores: Lincoln Southwest 327; Lincoln Pius X 360; Grand Island 365; Kearney 372; Lincoln East 394; Norfolk 407; Beatrice 409; Fremont 410; Lincoln Southeast 413; Columbus 422; Hastings 469; Lincoln Northeast 512.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Strickland, LSW, 72; 2. Sothan, LSE, 76; 3. Kolbas, LPX, 80; 4. Sundquist, LSW, 82; 5. Zoellner, GI, 83; 6. Adler, LSW, 83; 7. Karr, LPX, 83; 8. Hughes, COL, 84; 9. Maiyo, LSE, 86; 10. Kylie Blume, NOR, 87.
Other Norfolk results: Leah Vanderheiden, 97; Paxton Peters, 104; Mia Bertus, 119; Kyla Robinson, 123.
SOCCER
Wayne State drops opener 1-0
KEARNEY — Harding University used a penalty kick in the fifth minute of overtime to defeat Wayne State College 1-0 Friday afternoon in the women’s soccer opener for both teams at the Nebraska-Kearney Fall Classic.
The contest was a defensive battle between the two clubs as each team recorded just four shots in the contest.
Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham played the entire contest and was credited with one save while allowing one goal in the contest.
The Wildcats were to face Nebraska-Kearney on Sunday in a 1:30 p.m. contest in Kearney.
Cross Country
Rosener, Torres pace Wildcats
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sophomores Allie Rosener and Andrea Torres were the top finishers for the Wayne State College women’s cross country team Friday evening in the season-opening Augustana Twilight Cross Country Invitational at Yankton Trails Park.
In the team standings, Wayne State took 14th place out of 25 teams with a point total of 445. South Dakota defeated Nebraska 40-67 to capture the women’s team title.
Rosener, a graduate of Hartington-Newcastle, was the first Wildcat to cross the finish line on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 19:59.90 to place 105th out of a field of 306 runners. Wayne sophomore Andrea Torres followed in 120th place at 20:08.93.
The next meet for Wayne State is Saturday, Sept. 14, when the Wildcats compete at the Dakota State invite in Madison, South Dakota.
Wayne State results: 105. Allie Rosener, 19:59.90; 132. Andrea Torres, 20:08.93; 141. Brianna Crouch, 20:31.64; 142. Alex Bauer, 20:32.67; 143. Kim Johnson, 20:33.55; 180. Marin Jetensky, 21:09.93; 184. Amanda Mote, 21:11.53; 232. Josephine Peitz, 22:06.00.
Wayne State men finish 19th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Wayne State College men’s cross country team opened its season Friday by placing 19th out of 27 teams with a score of 525 points at the Augustana Twilight Meet held at Yankton Trails Park.
Nebraska outscored Augustana 69-104 to capture the men’s team title.
Senior Dylan Kessler was the top Wildcat finisher, taking 113th out of a field of 320 runners after he covered the four-mile course in 21:03.20.
The Wildcats run next in Madison, South Dakota at the Dakota State invite on Sept. 14.
Wayne State results: 113. Dylan Kessler, 21:03.20; 129. Brock Hegarty, 21:17.90; 132. Bailey Peckham, 21:18.80; 141. Will McGonigal, 21:29.60; 170. Nathan Pearson, 21:54.80; 180. Bryce Holcomb, 22:02.10; 185. Nathan Hiemer, 22:05.60; 235. Jakob Kemper, 22:49.90.
Norfolk Catholic opens season
ALBION — The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams opened their seasons Friday at the Boone Central invite held at the Albion Country Club.
The host Cardinals won the girls division with 21 points with four runners among the top eight. Alexus Sindelar of Pierce grabbed the individual gold medal by finishing in 19 minutes, 27 seconds as one of three girls to finish the course in less than 20 minutes.
Mason Sindelar of Pierce won the individual boys race in 16 minutes, 12 seconds, while Columbus claimed the team title with 24 points.
Norfolk Catholic’s boys were fourth, led by Ben Hammond and Dalton Brunsing finishing 15th and 16th, respectively. The Knights finished sixth in the girls division, paced by Charli Fischer earning 11th.
Girls divison
Team scores: Boone Central 21; Columbus Scotus 34; Fullerton 62; Columbus High 73; Wayne 90; Norfolk Catholic 93; O’Neill 108; Nebraska Christian 110. No team scores: Pierce, St. Edward, Twin River.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Alexus Sindelar, PIE, 19:27; 2. Fehringer, CS, 19:54; 3. Maxfield, FUL, 19:57; 4. Jordan Stopak, BOC, 20:02; 5. Zaruba, CS, 20:54; 6. Morgann Johnson, BOC, 21:00; 7. Alicia Weeder, BOC, 21:06; 8. Autumn Simons, BOC, 21:22; 9. Faith Williamson, O’NE, 21:24; 10. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 21:28.
Norfolk Catholic results: 11. Charli Fischer, 21:36; 23. CC Kann, 22:50; 25. Emily Faltys, 23:05; 49. Morgan Timmerman, 25:17.
Boys divison
Team scores: Columbus High 24; Pierce 42; Columbus Scotus 56; Norfolk Catholic 67; O’Neill 78; Nebraska Christian 89; Boone Central 116; Wayne 133; Twin River 181; Fullerton 205. No team scores: Central Valley, Riverside, St. Edward.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Mason Sindelar, PIE, 16:12; 2. McFarland, COL, 16:37; 3. Davidchik, COL, 16:45; 4. Gavin Geneski, PIE, 17:11; 5. Brady Thompson, O’NE, 17:18; 6. Bradley Schindel, BOC, 17:20; 7. Juarez, CS, 17:24; 8. Leon, COL, 17:33; 9. Gasper, CS, 17:43; 10. Nokelby, NEC, 17:49.
Norfolk Catholic results: 15. Ben Hammond, 17:58; 16. Dalton Brunsing, 18:01; 19. Travis Kalous, 18:17; 21. Trey Foecking, 18:31; 31. Eli Pfeifer, 19:11; 49. Owen Ash, 19:57; 54. Wyatt Ash, 20:17; 70. Nolan Thramer, 20:59; 103. Drew Colton, 23:47.