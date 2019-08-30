FOOTBALL:
Elkhorn Valley 56, Elgin/Pope John 26
TILDEN — Elkhorn Valley turned an early tie at 6 into a 56-26 victory over Elgin Public/Pope John in the season opener for both teams Thursday night.
Braedyn Ollendick completed 8 of 11 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and he was the game’s leading rusher with 129 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Adam Miller was the primary beneficiary, snagging four catches for 87 yards. Miller also led the Falcons defensively with 22 total tackles.
For the Wolfpack, Conor Ramold rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Cory Romej had 92 yards on 21 carries. Freshman quarterback Paiton Hoefer had two touchdowns rushing.
Elgin/Pope John (0-1) 0 6 14 6 — 26
At Elkhorn Valley (1-0) 6 16 20 14 — 56
SCORING SUMMARY
EV: Brandon Evans 8 run (PAT failed).
EPPJ: Paiton Hoefer 1 run (PAT failed).
EV: Adam Miller 10 pass from Braedyn Ollendick (Ben Wilcox pass from Ollendick).
EV: Miller 35 pass from Ollendick (Ollendick run).
EV: Miller 62 kickoff return (PAT failed).
EV: Ollendick 9 run (PAT failed).
EPPJ: Conor Ramold 12 run (Cory Romej pass from Hoefer).
EV: Evans 35 run (Reed Bennett run).
EPPJ: Hoefer 33 run (PAT failed).
EV: Ollendick 26 run (Ollendick run).
EPPJ: Ramold 11 run (PAT failed).
EV: Bennett 32 run (PAT failed).
NEXT UP
Elgin Public/Pope John (0-1) at Winside (0-0x)
Elkhorn Valley (1-0) hosts Niobrara/Verdigre (0-0)
O’Neill St. Mary’s 40, Boyd County 0
O’NEILL — Grant Winkelbauer rushed for four touchdowns, none longer than five yards, and also caught a touchdown pass to help O’Neill St. Mary’s blank Spencer Boyd County 40-0 on Thursday night.
Winkelbauer rushed 22 times for 124 yards, and his lone reception was a five-yard touchdown pass. Gabe Pribil had four catches for 42 yards. Aidan Hedstrom was 5 of 10 passing, including the TD to Winkelbauer.
Spencer Boyd County (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
At O’Neill St. Mary’s (1-0) 12 14 14 0 — 40
SCORING SUMMARY
O’NSM: Grant Winkelbauer 5 run (PAT failed).
O’NSM: Winkelbauer 3 run (PAT failed).
O’NSM: Winkelbauer 5 run (PAT failed).
O’NSM: Winkelbauer 5 pass from Aidan Hedstrom (Hedstrom run).
O’NSM: Winkelbauer 2 run (Gabe Pribil pass from Hedstrom).
O’NSM: Tate Thompson 4 run (PAT failed).
NEXT UP
Spencer Boyd County at Stuart (0-0)
O’Neill St. Mary’s hosts Bloomfield (0-0x)
Bloomfield 56, Winside 0
WINSIDE — Bloomfield beat Winside 56-0 on the opening night of the football season Thursday.
NEXT UP
Bloomfield (1-0) at O’Neill St. Mary’s (1-0)
Winside (0-1) hosts Elgin Public/Pope John (0-1)
SOFTBALL:
GACC 12, Highway 91 0
LEIGH — Guardian Angels Central Catholic needed just three hits to score 12 runs and defeat Highway 91 (Howells-Dodge/Clarkson/Leigh) 12-0 in five innings Thursday.
Kayla Fischer and Brooke Meister combined for a complete-game one-hitter pitched by the Bluejays. In turn, GACC took advantage of 15 walks.
GACC 024 60 — 12 3 0
Highway 91 000 00 — 0 1 0
WP: Kayla Fischer. LP: Jaedyn Ratzlaff. 2B: (GACC) Melissa Hagedorn.
NEN 14, Madison/H/L
WISNER — Northeast Nebraska (Wisner-Pilger/Pender/Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur) scored all of its runs in a span of two innings for a 14-1 win over Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay.
Mikki Byrne, Lillie Timm, Reese Kneifl and Maria Ras all had two hits each for the Vipers.
MHL 001 — 1 2 0
NEN 68X — 14 14 1
WP: Macy Stuhr. 2B: (NEN) Mikki Byrne. 3B: (NEN) Dawson Anderson.
O’Neill 6, Ponca 2
PONCA — O’Neill scored four runs in the second inning in a 6-2 road victory.
Mackenzie Doty had a game-high three hits for O’Neill, including a double.
O’Neill 040 002 0 — 6 8 3
Ponca 000 002 0 — 2 6 2
WP: Morgan Breiner. LP: Katie Janssen. 2B: (O’NE) Mackenzie Doty; (PON) Hannah Wahls, Brooke Languis.
CROSS COUNTRY:
HARTINGTON — The Osmond boys and Hartington-Newcastle girls each claimed team titles by a single point in the season-opening Hartington-Newcastle invite here Thursday.
Paige Steinman of Pender won the girls' gold medal in 20 minutes, 58.82 seconds. Hartington-Newcastle used three runners in the top six, including runner-up Sara Burbach, to edge Pender 23-24 atop the team standings.
Carson Noecker and Brayden Kathol gave the host Wildcats a 1-2 individual finish, led by Noecker's winning time of 16:04.30, but Osmond had the third
Girls division
Team scores: Hartington-Newcastle 23; Pender 24; Battle Creek 32; Osmond 72; Winnebago 72.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Paige Steinman, PEN, 20:58.82; 2. Sara Burbach, H-N, 21:14.85; 3. Piper Steinman, PEN, 21:23.11; 4. Afftyn Stusse, BC, 21:34.41; 5. Jayda Bernecker, H-N, 21:55.63; 6. Sara Reifenrath, H-N, 22:05.90; 7. Lindsey Bolling, BC, 22:49.14; 8. Maggie Bishop, BC, 23:33.36; 9. Jessica Krueger, PEN, 23:49.02; 10. Brooklyn Kumm, PLA, 23:54.35.
Boys division
Team scores: Osmond 22; Hartington-Newcastle 23; Plainview 72; Winside 82; WInnebago 90; Osmond JV 127; Hartington-Newcastle JV 127; Pender 150; Battle Creek 151; Ponca 156; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 156.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Carson Noecker, H-N, 16:04.30; 2. Brayden Kathol, H-N, 17:33.73; 3. Johnson Chishiba, OSM, 17:46.40; 4. Mason Bykerk, OSM, 17:57.62; 5. Graysen Schultze, OSM, 18:12.61; 6. Dagen Joachimsen, H-N, 18:31.83; 7. Keagan Mosel, PLA, 18:57.62; 8. Dean Kruger, WINS, 19:00.23; 9. Dyami Berridge, BAGO, 19:02.56; 10. Ryan Schmit, OSM, 19:02.58.
GOLF:
Valentine wins Ainsworth meet
Reghan Kerkman of Atkinson West Holt posted the top individual score by firing a 93 at the Ainsworth invite Thursday.
Valentine won the team title with a 432, with West Holt in second at 465.
Team scores: Valentine 432; Atkinson West Holt 465; O’Neill 472; Ainsworth 589.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Reghan Kerkman, AWH, 96; 2. Ramsey Ravenscroft, VAL, 96; 3. Jordyn Laible, AWH, 104; 4. Nicole Williams, VAL, 108; 5. Madi Hampton, O’NE, 111; 6. Olivia Jarman, O’NE, 111; 7. Becca McGinley, VAL, 113; 8. Shauna Radant, VAL, 115; 9. Lainey Meyer, O’NE, 117; 10. Mekallyn Bancroft, VAL, 118.