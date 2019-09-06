CROSS COUNTRY
Pender, Hartington-Newcastle claim crowns
WISNER — Hartington-Newcastle found itself in the thick of both team races at the Wisner-PIlger cross country invite Thursday.
The Wildcats had two of the top three boys runners to edge Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur by nine team points.
Hartington-Newcastle’s efforts were led by overall champion Carson Noecker, who crossed the line in 17 minutes, 2.84 seconds. Noecker was more than 1½ minutes ahead of runner-up Brandon Mitzel of West Point-Beemer. Noecker’s teammate, Brayden Kathol, was third.
Pender twins Paige (22:17.47) and Piper (22:55.80) Steinman finished among the top four to lead the Pendragons past Hartington-Newcastle 30-35 for the girls division.
Hartington-Newcastle had three runners among the top seven.
Amanda Aerts of East Butler edged Paige Steinman by 0.11 seconds for the girls individual title. Alison Stineman led Lutheran High runners by finishing third in 22:36.83.
Girls division
Team scores: Pender 30; Hartington-Newcastle 35; Battle Creek 64; Humphrey St. Francis 74; Oakland-Craig 75; East Butler 83; West Point-Beemer 93; Summerland 123; Wisner-Pilger 141; Winnebago 152; Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 189. No team scores: Fremont Bergan, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Lutheran High Northeast, Madison, Ponca.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Aerts, EB, 22:17.36; 2. Paige Steinman, PEN, 22:17.47; 3. Alison Stineman, LHNE, 22:36.83; 4. Piper Steinman, PEN, 22:55.80; 5. Sara Reifenrath, H-N, 23:10.12; 6. Sara Burbach, H-N, 23:12.66; 7. Chaney Nelson, O-C, 23:24.10; 8. Jayda Bernecker, H-N, 23:33.47; 9. Samantha Linder, O-C, 23:46.29; 10. Kaci Wickersam, SUM, 23:56.70.
Boys division
Team scores: Hartington-Newcastle 27; Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38; Wisner-Pilger 62; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 105; Fremont Bergan 111; Elkhorn Valley 133; Winside 140; East Butler 159; West Point-Beemer 159; Madison 162; Battle Creek 165; Summerland 179; Pender 191; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 233; Winnebago 239; Ponca 244; Oakland-Craig 248. No team scores: Humphrey St. Francis, Lutheran High Northeast, Omaha Nation.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Carson Noecker, H-N, 17:02.84; 2. Brandon Mitzel, WP-B, 18:38.63; 3. Brayden Kathol, H-N, 19:05.57; 4. Brayden Anderson, BRLD, 19:12.77; 5. Eli Thiele, SUM, 19:18.32; 6. Hunter Bennett, EV, 19:23.74; 7. Payton Biermann, W-P, 19:26.44; 8. Dakota Gullicksen, MAD, 19:35.72; 9. Devin Hegge, BRLD, 19:40.16; 10. Dagen Joachimsen, H-N, 20:06.47.
Lutheran High individuals: varsity — 41. Brady Jackson, 22:14; 68. Temo Molina, 23:48; JV — 7. Kolby Nielsen, 23:25; 9. Ronald Molina, 24:37.
Bulldogs grab own invite wins
AINSWORTH — The back-to-back defending state champion Ainsworth girls had the top two individuals, including three-time defending individual champion Rylee Rice, as the hosts swept the team titles Thursday at the Ainsworth Municipal Golf Course.
Rice rounded the course in 21:25.5, nearly half a minute ahead of teammate CeeAnna Beel, to edge Winner, South Dakota 33-35 atop the team standings.
Ty Schlueter led the Ainsworth boys with an individual runner-up time of 18:06.1 as the Bulldogs accumulated 29 points to outdistance Ord. Trevor Kuncl edged Schlueter by less than 16 seconds for the individual title.
Girls division
Team scores: Ainsworth 33; Winner, South Dakota, 35; Ord 41; North Central 49; Burwell 89; Boyd County 92. No team scores: Cody-Kilgore, Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford, Stuart, Twin Loup, Valentine, West Holt.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Rylee Rice, AIN, 21:25.5; 2. CeeAnna Beel, AIN, 21:54.9; 3. Schuyler, WIN, 22:00.7; 4. Severance, ORD, 22:09.9; 5. Daisy Frick, NOC, 22:11.8; 6. Mariah Ost, NOC, 22:24.6; 7. Schuyler, WIN, 22:31.0; 8. Natasha Zeisler, BOYD, 22:33.4; 9. Ritz, ORD, 22:38.3; 10. Paxton, MUL, 22:40.8.
Boys division
Team scores: Ainsworth 29; Ord 46; West Holt 53; Winner, South Dakota, 56; North Central 67; Valentine 73; Boyd County 94. No team scores: Burwell, Cody-Kilgore, Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford, Stuart, Twin Loup.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Kuncl, MUL, 17:50.9; 2. Ty Schlueter, AIN, 18:06.1; 3. Rowse, ORD, 18:15.4; 4. Aaron Kraus, WH, 18:17.7; 5. Watson, WIN, 18:19.2; 6. Qwentin Kappelmann, AIN, 18:40.9; 7. Davenport, ORD, 19:23.2; 8. Tommy Ortner, AIN, 19:56.2; 9. Joseph Albrecht, WH, 20:01.4; 10. Jennings, MUL, 20:02.4.
Osmond, Bloomfield/Wausa take titles
VERDIGRE — The Bloomfield/Wausa girls and Osmond boys claimed the team titles at the Niobrara/Verdigre cross country invite Thursday.
Bloomfield/Wausa had the top four girls who qualified for team scoring, led by individual champion Christina Martinson.
Osmond had the top three boys, led by champion Johnson Chishiba, and those three finished in a span of two seconds.
Girls division
Team scores: Bloomfield/Wausa 10; Osmond 30. No team scores: Chambers/Wheeler Central, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara/Verdigre, Plainview, Randolph, Stanton.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Christina Martinson, B/W, 20:21; 2. Emma Bixler, N-O, 20:49; 3. Hannah Huber, B/W, 21:28; 4. Ann Woockman, B/W, 21:33; 5. Darla Nelson, B/W, 21:41; 6. Abby White, PLA, 22:25; 7. Madie Ziegler, B/W, 22:41; 8. Hailey Genereux, CWC, 23:04; 9. Brooklyn Kumm, PLA, 23:08; 10. Lindsey Hoehne, STA, 25:01.
Boys division
Team scores: Osmond 13; Stanton 29; Plainview 43; Niobrara/Verdigre 69. No team scores: Bloomfield/Wausa, Chambers/Wheeler Central, Neligh-Oakdale, Randolph.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Johnson Chishiba, OSM, 17:24; 2. Mason Bykerk, OSM, 17:25; 3. Graysen Schultze, OSM, 17:26; 4. Addison Smith, B/W, 17:27; 5. Kolter Van Pelt, STA, 17:38; 6. T. J. Larson, STA, 17:48; 7. Abraham Larson, STA, 18:04; 8. Ryan Schmit, OSM, 18:33; 9. Cory Martinson, B/W, 18:36; 10. Jordan Mosel, PLA, 18:39.
GOLF
Brodersen, Bravettes win titles
ATKINSON — Battle Creek edged Valentine and host West Holt for the team title, and Abby Brodersen of Boone Central cruised to the top individual finish at the West Holt girls golf invite Thursday at Atkinson-Stuart Country Club.
Brodersen finished with an 87, nine shots ahead of runner-up Sydney Erickson of Pierce. Valentine’s runner-up finish was paced by third-place Ramsey Ravenscroft, and the Bravettes were led by fourth-place Kylee McLean.
Team scores: Battle Creek 430; Valentine 445; West Holt 445; Hartington-Newcastle/Cedar Catholic 452; Pierce 465; O’Neill 537; Boone Central 578; Ainsworth 581. No team scores: Crofton, Elkhorn Valley, West Holt JV.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Abby Brodersen, BCE, 87; 2. Sydney Erickson, PIE, 96; 3. Ramsey Ravenscroft, VAL, 97; 4. Kylee McLean, BCR, 98; 5. Reghan Kerkman, WH, 99; 6. Lydia Stenka, WH, 101; 7. Megan Lutt, BCR, 103; 8. Becca Albrecht, PIE, 105; 9. Maizie Christensen, HN/CC, 110; 10. Shauna Radant, VAL, 110.
SOCCER
Northeast splits two matches
COLUMBUS — The Northeast Community College soccer teams split matches at Central Community College, with the women’s team winning 6-1 and the men’s team falling 4-0.
After taking a 2-0 lead at halftime, the Hawks (4-1) went on to score four goals in the women’s match to keep the Raiders from coming back.
“In the second half is when we really found our game and maybe played some of the best soccer we have played all year,” head coach Chad Miller said.
Frida Aguilar-Ximello set the tone for Northeast with one goal and two assists. Scoring goals for Northeast were Naomi Pedroza, Londyn Cacciacarne, Lorry Romain, Kyla Ryan and Kahrena Thompson. Netting assists were Thompson and Bree Saltzman.
In the men’s match, Northeast was outshot 18-6. Ivan Castillo-Garcia had eight saves.
The Northeast women host College of St. Mary JV at Memorial Field on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Northeast men are off until its Sept. 13 home opener against Central Wyoming College.
SOFTBALL
Tigers top Cardinals in extras
NORTH BEND — Boone Central led 5-1 through 5½ innings, but North Bend Central rallied to defeat the Cardinals 7-6 in nine innings.
Boone Central 001 121 010 — 6 10 2
North Bend Central 100 003 111 — 7 11 3
WP: Halladay. LP: Ashtyn Hedlund. 2B: (BC) Madisyn Cunningham; (NBC) Dolezal, Fletcher. 3B: (BC) Avery Olnes, Lauren Hedlund. HR: (NBC) Halladay.
Eagles soar past Bluejays
PIERCE — O’Neill scored at least three runs in each inning to defeat Pierce 14-0 in Mid-State Conference play Thursday.
Makenzie Parks was 3 for 4, and Chloe Scott added two hits, to help the Eagles at the plate.
O’Neill 343 4 — 14 12 0
Pierce 000 0 — 0 2 4
WP: Morgan Breiner. LP: Madison Altwine. 3B: (O’NE) Mackenzie Parks.