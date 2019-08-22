There was plenty of offense between Norfolk and defending Class A champion Lincoln Southwest in their doubleheader to begin the softball season Thursday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
The visiting Silver Hawks swept the host Panthers, with Lincoln Southwest winning 14-9 in game one in 17-13 in game two.
The teams combined for four home runs in the doubleheader, as Norfolk outhit Southwest 12-10 in the opener before Southwest held a 17-16 edge in hits in the second game.
Look for a full recap of the doubleheader later at norfolkdailynews.com or in Friday's print or ePaper.
Game one
Lincoln SW 201 720 2 – 14 10 2
Norfolk 100 530 0 – 9 12 4
WP: Kelsey Kobza. LP: Sydney Rader. 2B: (LSW) Emma Hain, Shelby Gunter; (NOR) Paeton Coler 2, Bailey Bernstrauch. HR: (LSW) Josi Solano, Abbie Squier.
Game two
Lincoln SW 004 075 1 – 17 17 3
Norfolk 300 117 1 – 13 16 4
WP: Bailey Selvage. LP: Brandy Unger. SV: Kelsey Kobza. 2B: (LSW) Abbie Squier, Emma Hain, Skylar Pieper, Ashley Smetter; (NOR) Bailey Bernstrauch. 3B: (LSW) Taylor Fritz. HR: (LSW) Pieper; (NOR) Unger.