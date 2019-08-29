SOFTBALL: Norfolk vs Lincoln Southeast: 7-4 and 6-5

Hitting the ball hasn’t been a problem for the Norfolk High softball team early in the season, but the Panthers were able to even their record at 3-3 with a sweep of Lincoln Southeast--now 2-3 on the season--because of their defense.
In a pair of games where both teams combined for 42 total hits, making plays defensively allowed Norfolk High to counter two home runs in the first game by the Knights and four more in game two while chalking up a 7-4 win in game one and escaping with a 6-5 victory in game two.
