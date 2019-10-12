SOFTBALL: GACC defeats Boone Central 11-5.

PIERCE - West Point Guardian Angels grabbed its ninth consecutive trip to the Class C Nebraska State Softball Tournament next week with a 9-5 win over Albion-Boone Central here Saturday afternoon.
Back-to-back homeruns early in the game kick-started the Bluejays then Erin Franzluebbers took the ball in the circle and shut down the Cardinals for the victory.
“We knew they would be hard to beat – they were on a roll,” Alan Kreikemeier said. “It was great to get out of here with a win and now we’ll head to Hastings and see what we can get done.”
A-BC 013 000 1 – 5 6 2
GACC 003 005 2 – 11 12 1