Six area golfers make Wednesday's cut

BEATRICE — Josh Peters of Omaha surged into the lead with the low round of the day at the 52nd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club on Wednesday.
Peters, who began the day five strokes back of first round leader Reed Malleck of York, birdied six of his final 12 holes to posted a round of 70 and leads Malleck 142-144.
The 2019 Nebraska Junior Match Play Champion, Luke Gutschewski (146) of Elkhorn is third.
Six of the nine golfers from the Daily News’ coverage area made Wednesday’s cut.
Leading the way — and in a three-way tie for fourth — is Jake Kluver (148) of Norfolk High School), who used nine-straight pars on the back nine to post a second-straight round of 74.
Fellow Panthers teammate Isaac Heimes (154) bounced back by following his opening-round 82 with an even-par 72. Heimes is in a five-way tie for 10th heading into Thursday’s final round.
A third Norfolk High School golfer, John Canham (156), and Battle Creek graduate Ty Heimes (157) were among the top 20 after two days of play. Canham’s round of 76 left him in 16th place while Heimes fired a 77 and is tied for 17th.
Wisner’s Rockney Peck (164) and Oakland’s Ian Lundquist (167), who sit tied for 30th and 40th place respectively, also made the cut.
Area golfers missing the cut were Jake Hagerbaumer of Hooper (169), Tanner Walling of Wayne (175) and Jake Lingenfelter of Plainview (184).
Top 20 following second round
1. Josh Peters, Omaha 72-70 — 142
2. Reed Malleck, York 67-77 — 144
3. Luke Gutschewski, Elkhorn 74-72 — 146
T4. Connor Vandewege, Lincoln 74-74 — 148
Jake Kluver, Norfolk 74-74 — 148
Josh Bartels, Lincoln 68-80 — 148
7. Marcus Eriksen, Grand Island 79-71 — 150
8. Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge 74-77 — 151
9. Rex Soulliere, Omaha 78-75 — 153
T10. Charlie Zielinski, Omaha 77-77 — 154
Isaac Heimes, Norfolk 82-72 — 154
Mason Burger, Papillion 79-75 — 154
Tyler Welch, Seward 79-75 — 154
Noah Vahle, Grand Island 77-77 — 154
15. Christopher Atkinson, Omaha 76-79 — 155
16. John Canham, Norfolk 80-76 — 156
T17. Hunter Hall, Lincoln 80-77 — 157
Bryce Vuncannon, Columbus 80-77 — 157
Ty Heimes, Battle Creek 80-77 — 157
T20. Josh Kramer, Omaha 75-83 — 158
Richard Orth III, Omaha 78-80 — 158