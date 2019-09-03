Area volleyball scores

Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17

Burwell def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12

Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-22, 25-12, 25-6

Howells/Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 22-25, 28-30, 25-22, 15-8

Lutheran High Northeast def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23

Norfolk def. Grand Island, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23

O'Neill def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-12, 30-28, 18-25, 25-10

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 26-24, 25-20

Winnebago def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18

Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-8, 25-17, 25-20

Central Valley Triangular

Central Valley def. CWC, 25-23, 25-22

Central Valley def. Summerland, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17

Summerland def. CWC, 25-21, 25-22

Creighton Triangular

Creighton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17

Osmond def. Creighton, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23

Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 16-25, 25-10

Shelby/Rising City Triangular

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22

Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-12, 25-21

St. Mary's Triangular

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21

St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19

Winside def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-11

