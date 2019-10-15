Area volleyball scores

Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Fullerton, 26-24, 25-15, 25-13

Guardian Angels def. Pierce, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20

Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-10, 25-14

Norfolk Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14

Ponca def. Vermillion, S.D., 25-7, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21

Randolph def. Plainview, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22

Stanton def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-19, 22-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-5

Valentine def. Todd County, S.D., 25-6, 25-12, 25-8

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15

Broken Bow Triangular

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-17, 25-13

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-13

Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-5, 25-13

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-23

Neligh-Oakdale def. Riverside, 25-20, 25-19

Heartland Lutheran Triangular

Central Valley def. St. Edward, 25-18, 25-8

Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-12

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-17

Knox County Tournament
Third Place

Bloomfield def. Wausa, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18

Championship

Crofton def. Creighton, 25-22, 25-19

Oakland-Craig Triangular

Archbishop Bergan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-21

Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22

Oakland-Craig def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-23

Winside Triangular

Hartington-Newcastle def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-7, 25-13

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-13, 25-20

Winside def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-16, 25-7

