Area volleyball scores

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Howells/Dodge, 25-13, 29-27

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Madison, 25-7, 25-14

Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 27-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20

Bishop Neumann def. Guardian Angels, 25-0, 25-0, 26-24

Clarkson/Leigh def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Pierce, 25-22, 18-25, 25-15, 20-25, 18-16

Norfolk def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16

North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16

Randolph def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger def. Howells/Dodge, 26-24, 26-24

Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-10, 25-8

Bloomfield Triangular

Neligh-Oakdale def. Bloomfield, 25-22, 25-22

Neligh-Oakdale def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-16

Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular

Central Valley def. Osmond, 25-13, 25-23

Central Valley def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-23, 25-10

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-23

Lutheran High Northeast Triangular

Lutheran High Northeast def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-14

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-20

Omaha Nation Triangular

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-14, 18-25, 25-23

Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-16, 25-13

Ponca Triangular

Ponca def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-5, 25-8

Wynot def. Ponca, 26-24, 25-17

Wynot def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-10, 25-4

Riverside Triangular

Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-15

Riverside def. Spalding Academy, 25-12, 25-13

Summerland Triangular

Boyd County def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-13

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-14, 25-12

Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-20, 25-13

Valentine Triangular

North Central def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-18

Valentine def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-6

Valentine def. North Central, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22

Wausa Triangular

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield-Allen, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-13, 25-19

Wakefield-Allen def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-12

Wayne Triangular

Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-9, 25-12

Wayne def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-6

West Point-Beemer def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-17

