Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Howells/Dodge, 25-13, 29-27
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Madison, 25-7, 25-14
Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 27-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20
Bishop Neumann def. Guardian Angels, 25-0, 25-0, 26-24
Clarkson/Leigh def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Pierce, 25-22, 18-25, 25-15, 20-25, 18-16
Norfolk def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16
North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16
Randolph def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger def. Howells/Dodge, 26-24, 26-24
Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-10, 25-8
|Bloomfield Triangular
Neligh-Oakdale def. Bloomfield, 25-22, 25-22
Neligh-Oakdale def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-16
|Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular
Central Valley def. Osmond, 25-13, 25-23
Central Valley def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-23, 25-10
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-23
|Lutheran High Northeast Triangular
Lutheran High Northeast def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-14
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-20
|Omaha Nation Triangular
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-14, 18-25, 25-23
Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-16, 25-13
|Ponca Triangular
Ponca def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-5, 25-8
Wynot def. Ponca, 26-24, 25-17
Wynot def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-10, 25-4
|Riverside Triangular
Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-15
Riverside def. Spalding Academy, 25-12, 25-13
|Summerland Triangular
Boyd County def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-13
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-14, 25-12
Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-20, 25-13
|Valentine Triangular
North Central def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-18
Valentine def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-6
Valentine def. North Central, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
|Wausa Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield-Allen, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-13, 25-19
Wakefield-Allen def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-12
|Wayne Triangular
Wayne def. West Point-Beemer, 25-9, 25-12
Wayne def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-6
West Point-Beemer def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-17