Area volleyball scores

Bloomfield def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-23, 25-7

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18

Guardian Angels def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-13, 25-16

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-7, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19

Wakefield-Allen def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-7, 25-11, 25-8

Wayne def. Battle Creek, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19

Ainsworth Triangular

Ainsworth def. Stuart, 25-12, 25-21

Boyd County def. Ainsworth, 26-24, 25-18

Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-21

East Husker Conference Tournament
First Round

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-27, 25-23, 25-19

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 25-10

Oakland-Craig def. Twin River, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18

Stanton def. Madison, 25-11, 25-12

Second Round
Losers Bracket

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23

Winners Bracket

Wisner-Pilger def. Howells/Dodge, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22

Goldenrod Conference Tournament
First Round

Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-17, 25-20

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-27, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15

Quarterfinal

Fullerton def. Burwell, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21

Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11

Nebraska Christian def. Spalding Academy, 25-8, 25-9, 25-15

Gordon-Rushville Triangular

Alliance def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-13

Valentine def. Gordon/Rushville, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17

Hartington/Newcastle Triangular

Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-10

Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-19

Ponca def. Walthill, 25-6, 25-7

Neligh-Oakdale Triangular

Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-10

Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-18

O'Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13

Pierce County Tournament

Randolph def. Plainview, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22

Consolation

Plainview def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-17

Championship

Pierce def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-16

