Bloomfield def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-23, 25-7
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18
Guardian Angels def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-13, 25-16
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-7, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19
Wakefield-Allen def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-7, 25-11, 25-8
Wayne def. Battle Creek, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19
|Ainsworth Triangular
Ainsworth def. Stuart, 25-12, 25-21
Boyd County def. Ainsworth, 26-24, 25-18
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-21
|East Husker Conference Tournament
|First Round
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-27, 25-23, 25-19
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 25-10
Oakland-Craig def. Twin River, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18
Stanton def. Madison, 25-11, 25-12
|Second Round
|Losers Bracket
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23
|Winners Bracket
Wisner-Pilger def. Howells/Dodge, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22
|Goldenrod Conference Tournament
|First Round
Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-17, 25-20
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-27, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15
|Quarterfinal
Fullerton def. Burwell, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21
Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11
Nebraska Christian def. Spalding Academy, 25-8, 25-9, 25-15
|Gordon-Rushville Triangular
Alliance def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-13
Valentine def. Gordon/Rushville, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17
|Hartington/Newcastle Triangular
Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-10
Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-19
Ponca def. Walthill, 25-6, 25-7
|Neligh-Oakdale Triangular
Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-10
Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-18
O'Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13
|Pierce County Tournament
Randolph def. Plainview, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22
|Consolation
Plainview def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-17
|Championship
Pierce def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-16