McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19

North Bend Central def. Columbus Lakeview, 17-25, 16-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-8

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Consolation

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16

Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-19

Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 25-15, 25-23

Seventh Place

Fremont def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20

Fifth Place

Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-15, 19-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-11

Third Place

Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 29-27, 14-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-9

Championship

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-13, 25-13, 30-28

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-17

Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-23, 25-17

Mid-State Conference Tournament

Wayne def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

Fifth Place

O'Neill def. Guardian Angels, 25-21, 14-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10

Third Place

Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 25-12, 25-11

Winnebago Triangular

Homer def. Winnebago, 14-25, 25-17, 25-21

Wakefield-Allen def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-19

Wakefield-Allen def. Homer, 25-12, 27-25

