McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19
North Bend Central def. Columbus Lakeview, 17-25, 16-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-8
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13
|Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
|Consolation
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-19
Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 25-15, 25-23
|Seventh Place
Fremont def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20
|Fifth Place
Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-15, 19-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-11
|Third Place
Kearney def. Lincoln Southeast, 29-27, 14-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-9
|Championship
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-13, 25-13, 30-28
|Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-23, 25-17
|Mid-State Conference Tournament
Wayne def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20
|Fifth Place
O'Neill def. Guardian Angels, 25-21, 14-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10
|Third Place
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 25-12, 25-11
|Winnebago Triangular
Homer def. Winnebago, 14-25, 25-17, 25-21
Wakefield-Allen def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-19
Wakefield-Allen def. Homer, 25-12, 27-25