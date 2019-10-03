Area volleyball scores

Burke, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19

Clarkson/Leigh def. Schuyler, 25-8, 25-16, 25-10

Crofton def. West Holt, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14

Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Madison, 25-7, 25-19, 25-15

Malcolm def. North Bend Central, 15-25, 8-25, 25-19, 25-18, 17-15

Norfolk Catholic def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21

O'Neill def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17

Twin River def. Central City, 26-24, 25-17, 25-16

Valentine def. Hershey, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21

Wakefield-Allen def. Osmond, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-20

Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22

Wayne def. Stanton, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20

Winside def. Winnebago, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19

Boone Central/Newman Grove Triangular

Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-15, 25-15

Battle Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-11

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-22

Elkhorn Valley Triangular

CWC def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-8, 25-19

Elkhorn Valley def. St. Mary's, 25-16, 25-14

Emerson-Hubbard Triangular

Neligh-Oakdale def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-20, 25-11

Pender def. Neligh-Oakdale, 22-25, 28-26, 25-18

Pender def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-10, 25-14

Humphrey St. Francis Triangular

Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-5, 25-7

Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-22

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 25-12

Pierce Triangular

Dakota Valley, S.D. def. Ponca, 25-21, 25-21

Dakota Valley, S.D. def. Pierce, 21-25, 25-10, 25-15

Ponca def. Pierce, 25-23, 25-18

