Area volleyball scores

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 25-10, 25-16

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 25-18

Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-4, 25-10, 25-22

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

Omaha Nation def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24

Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-6, 25-19, 25-15

Winside def. Plainview, 29-27, 25-17, 25-15

Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10

Wynot def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-8, 25-14

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-9

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-19, 25-23

Randolph Triangular

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-18

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Homer, 25-12, 25-15

Randolph def. Homer, 25-14, 25-23

Stanton Triangular

Battle Creek def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-18

Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-22

Summerland Triangular

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-16

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-12, 25-20

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-13, 25-13

Wausa Triangular

Bloomfield def. Wausa, 26-25, 17-25

St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18

St. Mary's def. Wausa, 25-19, 22-25, 25-9

