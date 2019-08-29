Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 25-10, 25-16
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 25-18
Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-4, 25-10, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15
Omaha Nation def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24
Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-6, 25-19, 25-15
Winside def. Plainview, 29-27, 25-17, 25-15
Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10
Wynot def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-8, 25-14
|Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-9
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-19, 25-23
|Randolph Triangular
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-18
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Homer, 25-12, 25-15
Randolph def. Homer, 25-14, 25-23
|Stanton Triangular
Battle Creek def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-18
Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-22
|Summerland Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-16
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-12, 25-20
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-13, 25-13
|Wausa Triangular
Bloomfield def. Wausa, 26-25, 17-25
St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18
St. Mary's def. Wausa, 25-19, 22-25, 25-9