Area volleyball scores
Hartington-Newcastle Wildcat Tournament
Consolation Bracket

Hartington-Newcastle def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-13, 25-5

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21

Semifinal

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 25-9

Winside def. Wausa, 25-12, 25-13

Championship

Winside def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Round Robin

Howells/Dodge def. Spalding Academy, 25-12, 25-10

Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 27-25, 25-18

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Spalding Academy, 25-12, 25-8

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Howells/Dodge, 25-15, 25-14

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-16

Twin River def. Spalding Academy, 25-14, 25-15

Millard South/Lincoln High Tournament

Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 25-21, 25-23

Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-22

Bellevue East def. Omaha Westside, 25-16, 18-25, 27-25

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-13, 25-18

Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-18

Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13

Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-20

Sandhills/Thedford Tournament

Bertrand def. Sandhills Valley, 25-13, 25-9

Bertrand def. Stuart, 25-23, 25-23

Bertrand def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-10

Stuart def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-11, 25-14

Stuart def. Sandhills Valley, 2-0

Wisner-Pilger Tournament

Neligh-Oakdale def. Wynot, 25-22, 31-29

Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23

St. Paul def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-11, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Douglas County West, 25-18, 25-20

Consolation Semifinal

Douglas County West def. Wynot, 25-23, 25-18

Semifinal

St. Paul def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 25-15

Wisner-Pilger def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-7, 25-10

Fifth Place

Douglas County West def. O'Neill, 25-15, 25-19

Third Place

Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-8

Championship

St. Paul def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-8, 25-13

Tags

In other news