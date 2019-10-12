|Hartington-Newcastle Wildcat Tournament
|Consolation Bracket
Hartington-Newcastle def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-13, 25-5
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21
|Semifinal
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 25-9
Winside def. Wausa, 25-12, 25-13
|Championship
Winside def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16
|Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Round Robin
Howells/Dodge def. Spalding Academy, 25-12, 25-10
Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 27-25, 25-18
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Spalding Academy, 25-12, 25-8
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Howells/Dodge, 25-15, 25-14
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-16
Twin River def. Spalding Academy, 25-14, 25-15
|Millard South/Lincoln High Tournament
Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 25-21, 25-23
Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-22
Bellevue East def. Omaha Westside, 25-16, 18-25, 27-25
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-13, 25-18
Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-18
Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13
Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-20
|Sandhills/Thedford Tournament
Bertrand def. Sandhills Valley, 25-13, 25-9
Bertrand def. Stuart, 25-23, 25-23
Bertrand def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-10
Stuart def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-11, 25-14
Stuart def. Sandhills Valley, 2-0
|Wisner-Pilger Tournament
Neligh-Oakdale def. Wynot, 25-22, 31-29
Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23
St. Paul def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-11, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Douglas County West, 25-18, 25-20
|Consolation Semifinal
Douglas County West def. Wynot, 25-23, 25-18
|Semifinal
St. Paul def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 25-15
Wisner-Pilger def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-7, 25-10
|Fifth Place
Douglas County West def. O'Neill, 25-15, 25-19
|Third Place
Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-8
|Championship
St. Paul def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-8, 25-13