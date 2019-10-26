Area volleyball scores
Alliance Tournament
Pool Play
Pool B

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Yuma, Colo., 25-9, 25-20

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Chadron, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

River Cities Conference Tournament

Beatrice def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 2-0

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 2-0

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Mercy, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Ralston, 25-5, 25-13

Consolation Semifinal

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15

Semifinal

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-9

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Beatrice, 25-11, 25-21

Third Place

Beatrice def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-15, 25-21

Championship

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-16, 25-18

Sandhills Valley Triangular

Arthur County def. Elba, 25-19, 25-9

Sandhills Valley def. Arthur County, 25-11, 25-21

Sterling, Colo. Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Lamar, Colo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-21

Sterling, Colo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-15

Pool B

Sidney def. Prairie, Colo., 25-11, 25-19

Sidney def. Platte Valley, Colo., 25-17, 25-19

Sidney def. Denver SS, Colo., 25-8, 25-14

