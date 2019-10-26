|Alliance Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool B
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Yuma, Colo., 25-9, 25-20
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Chadron, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
|River Cities Conference Tournament
Beatrice def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 2-0
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 2-0
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Mercy, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Ralston, 25-5, 25-13
|Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15
|Semifinal
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-9
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Beatrice, 25-11, 25-21
|Third Place
Beatrice def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-15, 25-21
|Championship
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-16, 25-18
|Sandhills Valley Triangular
Arthur County def. Elba, 25-19, 25-9
Sandhills Valley def. Arthur County, 25-11, 25-21
|Sterling, Colo. Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Lamar, Colo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-21
Sterling, Colo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-15
|Pool B
Sidney def. Prairie, Colo., 25-11, 25-19
Sidney def. Platte Valley, Colo., 25-17, 25-19
Sidney def. Denver SS, Colo., 25-8, 25-14