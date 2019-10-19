Area volleyball scores
Arcadia-Loup City Tournament

Arcadia-Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-23, 26-24

Arcadia-Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-15

Arcadia-Loup City def. West Holt, 25-13, 25-7

Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22

Centura def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-9

Centura def. West Holt, 25-13, 25-16

Centura def. Ravenna, 25-16, 25-15

Gibbon def. West Holt, 25-14, 25-19

Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-12

Ravenna def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-19

Eagle Volleyball Classic

Blair def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-8

Lutheran High Northeast def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-1, 25-12

Lutheran High Northeast def. South Sioux City, 25-7, 25-10

Lutheran High Northeast def. Blair, 25-12, 25-11

Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-21, 25-14

South Sioux City def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 29-27, 16-25

South Sioux City def. Blair, 25-22, 25-15

Summerland def. Blair, 25-12, 25-12

Summerland def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-11

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-11

East Husker Conference Tournament
Gold Tournament
Semifinal

North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19

Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-19, 25-13

Third Place

Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22

Championship

North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

Bronze Tournament
Semifinal

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-19, 25-19

Championship

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 15-25, 25-23, 25-16

Consolation Bracket
Semifinal

Twin River def. Madison, 25-15, 25-20

Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Semifinal

Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-14, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19

Nebraska Christian def. Fullerton, 25-18, 12-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-8

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 25-21, 25-19

Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-21

Pool B

Randolph def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-16

Walthill def. Randolph, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24

Wausa def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-21

Pool C

Osmond def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-22, 25-5

Pool D

Wakefield-Allen def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-14

Wakefield-Allen def. Winnebago, 25-14, 21-25, 25-5

Winnebago def. Creighton, 25-19, 25-17

Valentine Tournament

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22

Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-15

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-11

Chadron def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-18

Chadron def. Valentine, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13

Valentine def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-9

Valentine def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-19, 25-22

