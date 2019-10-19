|Arcadia-Loup City Tournament
Arcadia-Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-23, 26-24
Arcadia-Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-15
Arcadia-Loup City def. West Holt, 25-13, 25-7
Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22
Centura def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-9
Centura def. West Holt, 25-13, 25-16
Centura def. Ravenna, 25-16, 25-15
Gibbon def. West Holt, 25-14, 25-19
Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-12
Ravenna def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-19
|Eagle Volleyball Classic
Blair def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-8
Lutheran High Northeast def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-1, 25-12
Lutheran High Northeast def. South Sioux City, 25-7, 25-10
Lutheran High Northeast def. Blair, 25-12, 25-11
Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-21, 25-14
South Sioux City def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 29-27, 16-25
South Sioux City def. Blair, 25-22, 25-15
Summerland def. Blair, 25-12, 25-12
Summerland def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-11
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-11
|East Husker Conference Tournament
|Gold Tournament
|Semifinal
North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19
Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-19, 25-13
|Third Place
Oakland-Craig def. Stanton, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22
|Championship
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
|Bronze Tournament
|Semifinal
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-19, 25-19
|Championship
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 15-25, 25-23, 25-16
|Consolation Bracket
|Semifinal
Twin River def. Madison, 25-15, 25-20
|Goldenrod Conference Tournament
|Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-14, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. Fullerton, 25-18, 12-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-8
|Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 25-21, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-21
|Pool B
Randolph def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-16
Walthill def. Randolph, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24
Wausa def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-21
|Pool C
Osmond def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-22, 25-5
|Pool D
Wakefield-Allen def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-14
Wakefield-Allen def. Winnebago, 25-14, 21-25, 25-5
Winnebago def. Creighton, 25-19, 25-17
|Valentine Tournament
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22
Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-15
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-11
Chadron def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-18
Chadron def. Valentine, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13
Valentine def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-9
Valentine def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-19, 25-22