|Minden Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-23, 25-23
Minden def. Valentine, 25-19, 29-25, 25-17
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 26-24
Thayer Central def. Minden, 26-24, 25-19
Thayer Central def. Valentine, 25-16, 25-21
Thayer Central def. Ainsworth, 25-20, 25-18
|Pool B
Centennial def. Blue Hill, 26-24, 25-12
Fillmore Central def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-14
Fillmore Central def. Blue Hill, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16
Lincoln Christian def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-13
Lincoln Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 25-23
Lincoln Christian def. Centennial, 25-20, 25-18
|Norfolk Invitational
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Hastings def. Yankton, S.D., 25-13, 25-13
Lincoln High def. Yankton, S.D., 25-15, 25-20
Lincoln High def. Hastings, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21
Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 22-25, 25-8, 25-21
Norfolk def. Hastings, 25-23, 30-28
Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 25-16, 25-10
|Pool B
Columbus def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-11
Columbus def. Bennington, 25-18, 25-10
Kearney def. Columbus, 25-15, 25-19
Kearney def. Bennington, 25-18, 25-10
Kearney def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-22
South Sioux City def. Bennington, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23
|Seventh Place
Bennington def. Yankton, S.D., 25-14, 23-25, 25-20
|Fifth Place
Hastings def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 25-22
|Third Place
Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-23, 25-18
|Championship
Kearney def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-18
|Winside Tournament
Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-16, 25-8
Howells/Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23
Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 25-14, 25-23
Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-16, 25-19
Winside def. Randolph, 25-19, 25-13
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-23, 25-17