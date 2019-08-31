Area volleyball scores
Minden Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-23, 25-23

Minden def. Valentine, 25-19, 29-25, 25-17

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 26-24

Thayer Central def. Minden, 26-24, 25-19

Thayer Central def. Valentine, 25-16, 25-21

Thayer Central def. Ainsworth, 25-20, 25-18

Pool B

Centennial def. Blue Hill, 26-24, 25-12

Fillmore Central def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-14

Fillmore Central def. Blue Hill, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16

Lincoln Christian def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-13

Lincoln Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 25-23

Lincoln Christian def. Centennial, 25-20, 25-18

Norfolk Invitational
Pool Play
Pool A

Hastings def. Yankton, S.D., 25-13, 25-13

Lincoln High def. Yankton, S.D., 25-15, 25-20

Lincoln High def. Hastings, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21

Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 22-25, 25-8, 25-21

Norfolk def. Hastings, 25-23, 30-28

Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 25-16, 25-10

Pool B

Columbus def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-11

Columbus def. Bennington, 25-18, 25-10

Kearney def. Columbus, 25-15, 25-19

Kearney def. Bennington, 25-18, 25-10

Kearney def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-22

South Sioux City def. Bennington, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23

Seventh Place

Bennington def. Yankton, S.D., 25-14, 23-25, 25-20

Fifth Place

Hastings def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 25-22

Third Place

Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-23, 25-18

Championship

Kearney def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-18

Winside Tournament

Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-16, 25-8

Howells/Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23

Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 25-14, 25-23

Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-16, 25-19

Winside def. Randolph, 25-19, 25-13

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-23, 25-17

Tags

In other news