Boyd County def. North Central, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23
Elkhorn Valley def. Santee, 25-4, 25-11, 25-8
Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 24-26, 15-12
Stuart def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-7
Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14
West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-20, 27-25
|Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15
Lincoln High def. Lincoln North Star, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11
|Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-23
Ponca def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-23
Ponca def. Winside, 25-16, 29-27, 25-15
Wakefield-Allen def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-17
Wausa def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22
Emerson-Hubbard def. Walthill, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 24-26
Bloomfield def. Creighton, 12-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-9
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 23-25, 15-9
Winside def. Randolph, 2-0
Wynot def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-22, 25-18
|Mid-State Conference Tournament
|Play-In
Boone Central def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 13-25, 15-13
|First Round
Battle Creek def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17
Wayne def. Boone Central, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20