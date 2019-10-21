Area volleyball scores

Boyd County def. North Central, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23

Elkhorn Valley def. Santee, 25-4, 25-11, 25-8

Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 24-26, 15-12

Stuart def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-7

Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14

West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-20, 27-25

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15

Lincoln High def. Lincoln North Star, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-23

Ponca def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-23

Ponca def. Winside, 25-16, 29-27, 25-15

Wakefield-Allen def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-17

Wausa def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22

Emerson-Hubbard def. Walthill, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 24-26

Bloomfield def. Creighton, 12-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-9

Homer def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 23-25, 15-9

Winside def. Randolph, 2-0

Wynot def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-22, 25-18

Mid-State Conference Tournament
Play-In

Boone Central def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 13-25, 15-13

First Round

Battle Creek def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Guardian Angels, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17

Wayne def. Boone Central, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20

