Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS SUSTAINED AT 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, PARTS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY. THE STRONGEST WIND GUSTS WILL OCCUR BEFORE 8 AM. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN SMALL TREE LIMBS AND POSSIBLY SOME POWER LINES. SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&