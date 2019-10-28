Area volleyball scores
Subdistrict C1-1
Semifinal

Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 15-6

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17

Subdistrict C1-2
Semifinal

Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-8, 25-7

Louisville def. Boys Town, 25-6, 25-9, 25-6

Subdistrict C1-3
Semifinal

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 18-25, 16-14

Wakefield-Allen def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21

Subdistrict C1-4

David City def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 16-14

Subdistrict C1-5

Lincoln Christian def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16

Semifinal

Milford def. Malcolm, 21-25, 25-16, 27-25, 22-25, 15-12

Subdistrict C1-6

Wilber-Clatonia def. Falls City, 17-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-10

Semifinal

Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18

Syracuse def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9

Subdistrict C1-7
Semifinal

Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 18-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17

Wayne def. Pierce, 25-3, 25-16, 25-22

Subdistrict C1-8

Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Central City, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

Semifinal

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17

Subdistrict C1-9

Ord def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22

Semifinal

Broken Bow def. Ord, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17

Subdistrict C1-10

Minden def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15

Semifinal

Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 19-25, 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13

Subdistrict C1-11
Semifinal

Chase County def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-19, 25-13

Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16

Subdistrict C1-12
Semifinal

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-14, 25-10, 25-10

Ogallala def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-17, 26-24

Subdistrict C2-1
Semifinal

Elmwood-Murdock def. Palmyra, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14

Subdistrict C2-2

Yutan def. Tekamah-Herman, 23-25, 25-13, 25-15, 26-24

Semifinal

Mead def. Yutan, 25-15, 30-28, 25-16

Oakland-Craig def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14

Subdistrict C2-3
Semifinal

Freeman def. Southern, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21

Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-19, 25-23, 25-9

Subdistrict C2-4

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Homer, 25-9, 25-19, 25-16

Semifinal

Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels, 25-23, 25-18, 15-25, 25-19

Subdistrict C2-5

Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15

Stanton def. Howells/Dodge, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19

Subdistrict C2-6

Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19

Semifinal

Cross County def. Centennial, 14-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23

Subdistrict C2-7

Crofton def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15

Semifinal

North Central def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22

Summerland def. Crofton, 25-19, 25-15, 25-8

Subdistrict C2-8

Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 25-7, 25-20

Semifinal

Fillmore Central def. Thayer Central, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20

Superior def. Sutton, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19

Subdistrict C2-9
Semifinal

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-5, 25-17

Subdistrict C2-10

Ravenna def. Wood River, 25-23, 25-22, 29-27

Semifinal

Centura def. Burwell, 25-17, 25-27, 25-14, 25-15

Subdistrict C2-11
Semifinal

Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22

South Loup def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-17, 27-25

Subdistrict C2-12
Semifinal

Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14

Morrill def. Bayard, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21

Subdistrict D1-1
Semifinal

Archbishop Bergan def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-14, 25-6

Subdistrict D1-2
Semifinal

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14

Johnson-Brock def. Weeping Water, 25-4, 25-6, 25-13

Subdistrict D1-3
Semifinal

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9

Subdistrict D1-4

Osmond def. Plainview, 25-21, 25-17, 27-25

Semifinal

Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10

Subdistrict D1-5
Semifinal

CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15

Subdistrict D1-6
Semifinal

Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17

Twin River def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25

Subdistrict D1-7

Deshler def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-18, 25-12

Semifinal

Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

Meridian def. Heartland, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12

Subdistrict D1-8
Semifinal

Ansley-Litchfield def. Amherst, 25-22, 24-26, 22-25, 25-22, 18-16

Pleasanton def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15

Subdistrict D1-9

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-14, 28-26, 28-26

Semifinal

Kenesaw def. Alma, 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 20-18

Subdistrict D1-10
Semifinal

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-4, 25-18

Overton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24

Subdistrict D1-11

Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

Semifinal

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17

Subdistrict D1-12
Semifinal

Perkins County def. South Platte, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22

Subdistrict D2-2
Semifinal

Winside def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-20, 25-14

Wynot def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-9, 25-6, 25-5

Subdistrict D2-3
Semifinal

Exeter/Milligan def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-15, 25-23

Subdistrict D2-5
Semifinal

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-2, 25-2, 25-7

Riverside def. Spalding Academy, 25-11, 25-10, 25-10

Subdistrict D2-6

Giltner def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11

Semifinal

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

Lawrence-Nelson def. Giltner, 25-11, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15

Subdistrict D2-7
Semifinal

Anselmo-Merna def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-18, 25-19, 25-12

Twin Loup def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 16-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23

Subdistrict D2-8

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17

Semifinal

Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13

Silver Lake def. Loomis, 25-13, 26-24, 25-16

Subdistrict D2-9
Semifinal

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21

Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16

Subdistrict D2-10

Wallace def. Paxton, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17

Semifinal

Brady def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-14, 25-18, 25-10

Subdistrict D2-11
Semifinal

Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14

Subdistrict D2-12

Creek Valley def. Potter-Dix, 9-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-17

