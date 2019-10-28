|Subdistrict C1-1
|Semifinal
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 15-6
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17
|Subdistrict C1-2
|Semifinal
Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-8, 25-7
Louisville def. Boys Town, 25-6, 25-9, 25-6
|Subdistrict C1-3
|Semifinal
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 18-25, 16-14
Wakefield-Allen def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21
|Subdistrict C1-4
David City def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 16-14
|Subdistrict C1-5
Lincoln Christian def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16
|Semifinal
Milford def. Malcolm, 21-25, 25-16, 27-25, 22-25, 15-12
|Subdistrict C1-6
Wilber-Clatonia def. Falls City, 17-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-10
|Semifinal
Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18
Syracuse def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9
|Subdistrict C1-7
|Semifinal
Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 18-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17
Wayne def. Pierce, 25-3, 25-16, 25-22
|Subdistrict C1-8
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Central City, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
|Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17
|Subdistrict C1-9
Ord def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22
|Semifinal
Broken Bow def. Ord, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17
|Subdistrict C1-10
Minden def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15
|Semifinal
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 19-25, 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13
|Subdistrict C1-11
|Semifinal
Chase County def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-19, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16
|Subdistrict C1-12
|Semifinal
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-14, 25-10, 25-10
Ogallala def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-17, 26-24
|Subdistrict C2-1
|Semifinal
Elmwood-Murdock def. Palmyra, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14
|Subdistrict C2-2
Yutan def. Tekamah-Herman, 23-25, 25-13, 25-15, 26-24
|Semifinal
Mead def. Yutan, 25-15, 30-28, 25-16
Oakland-Craig def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14
|Subdistrict C2-3
|Semifinal
Freeman def. Southern, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21
Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-19, 25-23, 25-9
|Subdistrict C2-4
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Homer, 25-9, 25-19, 25-16
|Semifinal
Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels, 25-23, 25-18, 15-25, 25-19
|Subdistrict C2-5
Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15
Stanton def. Howells/Dodge, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19
|Subdistrict C2-6
Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19
|Semifinal
Cross County def. Centennial, 14-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23
|Subdistrict C2-7
Crofton def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15
|Semifinal
North Central def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22
Summerland def. Crofton, 25-19, 25-15, 25-8
|Subdistrict C2-8
Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 25-7, 25-20
|Semifinal
Fillmore Central def. Thayer Central, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20
Superior def. Sutton, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19
|Subdistrict C2-9
|Semifinal
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-5, 25-17
|Subdistrict C2-10
Ravenna def. Wood River, 25-23, 25-22, 29-27
|Semifinal
Centura def. Burwell, 25-17, 25-27, 25-14, 25-15
|Subdistrict C2-11
|Semifinal
Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22
South Loup def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-17, 27-25
|Subdistrict C2-12
|Semifinal
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14
Morrill def. Bayard, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21
|Subdistrict D1-1
|Semifinal
Archbishop Bergan def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-14, 25-6
|Subdistrict D1-2
|Semifinal
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14
Johnson-Brock def. Weeping Water, 25-4, 25-6, 25-13
|Subdistrict D1-3
|Semifinal
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9
|Subdistrict D1-4
Osmond def. Plainview, 25-21, 25-17, 27-25
|Semifinal
Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10
|Subdistrict D1-5
|Semifinal
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15
|Subdistrict D1-6
|Semifinal
Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17
Twin River def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25
|Subdistrict D1-7
Deshler def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-18, 25-12
|Semifinal
Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16
Meridian def. Heartland, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12
|Subdistrict D1-8
|Semifinal
Ansley-Litchfield def. Amherst, 25-22, 24-26, 22-25, 25-22, 18-16
Pleasanton def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15
|Subdistrict D1-9
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-14, 28-26, 28-26
|Semifinal
Kenesaw def. Alma, 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 20-18
|Subdistrict D1-10
|Semifinal
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-4, 25-18
Overton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24
|Subdistrict D1-11
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
|Semifinal
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17
|Subdistrict D1-12
|Semifinal
Perkins County def. South Platte, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22
|Subdistrict D2-2
|Semifinal
Winside def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-20, 25-14
Wynot def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-9, 25-6, 25-5
|Subdistrict D2-3
|Semifinal
Exeter/Milligan def. Osceola, 25-14, 25-15, 25-23
|Subdistrict D2-5
|Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-2, 25-2, 25-7
Riverside def. Spalding Academy, 25-11, 25-10, 25-10
|Subdistrict D2-6
Giltner def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11
|Semifinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23
Lawrence-Nelson def. Giltner, 25-11, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15
|Subdistrict D2-7
|Semifinal
Anselmo-Merna def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-18, 25-19, 25-12
Twin Loup def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 16-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23
|Subdistrict D2-8
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17
|Semifinal
Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13
Silver Lake def. Loomis, 25-13, 26-24, 25-16
|Subdistrict D2-9
|Semifinal
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21
Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16
|Subdistrict D2-10
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17
|Semifinal
Brady def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20
Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-14, 25-18, 25-10
|Subdistrict D2-11
|Semifinal
Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14
|Subdistrict D2-12
Creek Valley def. Potter-Dix, 9-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-17