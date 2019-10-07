Malcolm def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Osmond def. Wausa, 25-11, 25-17, 28-26
Wynot def. Randolph, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12
|Cambridge Triangular
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cambridge, 25-15, 25-14
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Southern Valley, 25-10, 25-20
Southern Valley def. Cambridge, 25-18, 25-19
|Riverside Triangular
Madison def. St. Edward, 25-15, 25-23
Riverside def. Madison, 25-9, 25-23
Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-20, 25-10
|Southwest Triangular
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-12, 25-19
Chase County def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-19
Southwest def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21
|Syracuse Tournament
Syracuse def. Ralston, 25-14, 25-16
Milford def. Nebraska City, 2-1
|Championship
Syracuse def. Milford, 25-18, 25-18
Third Place
Ralston def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-11