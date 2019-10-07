Area volleyball scores

Malcolm def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19

Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15

Osmond def. Wausa, 25-11, 25-17, 28-26

Wynot def. Randolph, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12

Cambridge Triangular

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cambridge, 25-15, 25-14

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Southern Valley, 25-10, 25-20

Southern Valley def. Cambridge, 25-18, 25-19

Riverside Triangular

Madison def. St. Edward, 25-15, 25-23

Riverside def. Madison, 25-9, 25-23

Riverside def. St. Edward, 25-20, 25-10

Southwest Triangular

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-12, 25-19

Chase County def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-19

Southwest def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21

Syracuse Tournament

Syracuse def. Ralston, 25-14, 25-16

Milford def. Nebraska City, 2-1

Championship

Syracuse def. Milford, 25-18, 25-18

Third Place

Ralston def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-11

