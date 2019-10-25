Area volleyball scores

Arthur County def. Potter-Dix, 25-19, 25-10, 25-22

Dundy County-Stratton def. Southwest, 25-23, 26-24, 26-24

South Platte def. Cody-Kilgore, 18-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 25-12, 31-33, 25-21

Pioneer Conference Tournament
Third Place

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16

Pleasanton Triangular

Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-23

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-7, 25-7

Southwest Conference Tournament

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-12, 25-15

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-21

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-27, 25-8, 25-16

Ogallala def. McCook, 25-14, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal

Ainsworth def. McCook, 25-18, 25-17

Valentine def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-8

Semifinal

Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 25-15, 25-19

Ogallala def. Minden, 25-15, 23-25, 25-9

Seventh Place

McCook def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15

Third Place

Minden def. Gothenburg, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21

Championship

Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-23

