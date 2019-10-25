Arthur County def. Potter-Dix, 25-19, 25-10, 25-22
Dundy County-Stratton def. Southwest, 25-23, 26-24, 26-24
South Platte def. Cody-Kilgore, 18-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 25-12, 31-33, 25-21
|Pioneer Conference Tournament
|Third Place
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16
|Pleasanton Triangular
Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-23
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-7, 25-7
|Southwest Conference Tournament
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-12, 25-15
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-21
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-27, 25-8, 25-16
Ogallala def. McCook, 25-14, 25-17
|Consolation Semifinal
Ainsworth def. McCook, 25-18, 25-17
Valentine def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-8
|Semifinal
Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 25-15, 25-19
Ogallala def. Minden, 25-15, 23-25, 25-9
|Seventh Place
McCook def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15
|Third Place
Minden def. Gothenburg, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21
|Championship
Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-23