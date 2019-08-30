Axtell def. Loomis, 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21
Cody-Kilgore def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19
Cornerstone Christian def. Whiting, Iowa, 25-20, 25-10, 25-14
Hay Springs def. Potter-Dix, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
Meridian def. Blue Hill, 25-4, 25-22, 25-23
Minatare def. Sioux County, 26-24, 17-25, 28-26, 19-25, 15-9
South Loup def. Sutherland, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19
Wallace def. Medicine Valley, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12
|Bellevue West Invitational
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Lincoln Southeast def. Bellevue East, 25-18, 21-25, 25-11
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bellevue East, 25-11, 25-18
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Western Christian, Hull, Iowa, 25-20, 25-16
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-20
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Bellevue East, 25-14, 25-20
|Pool B
Papillion-LaVista def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-12
Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 25-20, 25-10
Papillion-LaVista def. Papillion-LaVista South, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13
Papillion-LaVista South def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 26-24
Papillion-LaVista South def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-12
|Pool C
Millard North def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 25-11
Millard North def. Lincoln East, 25-13, 25-16
Millard North def. Millard South, 32-30, 25-15
Millard South def. Lincoln East, 25-11, 25-11
Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-16, 25-16
|Pool D
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-8
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 25-10, 25-15
Omaha Marian def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 25-14, 25-14
Omaha Marian def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23
|Cambridge Quad
Cambridge def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-20
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-13, 25-19
Cambridge def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
Rawlins County, Kan. def. Southwest, 14-25, 25-13, 25-22
Southwest def. Red Cloud, 25-7, 25-13