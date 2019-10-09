Area softball scores

Arlington 9, Wahoo 1

Auburn 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3

Bellevue East 7, Millard North 0

Bellevue West 12, Omaha Benson 0

Bellevue West 13, Lincoln Southeast 9

Bishop Neumann 6, Fort Calhoun 5

Bishop Neumann 6, Tekamah-Herman 3

Blue Hill 15, CCV 13

Boone Central/Newman Grove 11, Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 1

Boone Central/Newman Grove 13, Highway 91 2

CCV 4, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 3

Centennial 14, Aquinas Catholic 2

Centennial 6, Wilber-Clatonia 5

Central City 20, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 6

Central City 7, Polk County 5

Columbus 12, Omaha Bryan 0

Cozad 11, Ord 4

Elkhorn 11, Omaha Central 0

Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Westside 10

Fairbury 8, Centennial 2

Falls City 16, Conestoga 6

Falls City 4, Syracuse 3

Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 17, Twin River 9

Freeman 5, Falls City 4 (8 innings )

Fremont 12, Omaha South 1 (4-innings)

Grand Island 6, Norfolk 2

Gretna 13, Lincoln Pius X 8

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 11, O'Neill 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Blue Hill 0

Highway 91 8, Pierce 0

Kearney 4, Lincoln Southeast 3

Kearney Catholic 9, Southern Valley/Alma 1

Lincoln East 15, Omaha Burke 11

Lincoln North Star 12, Omaha South 0 (3-innings)

Lincoln North Star 8, Millard West 4

Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln High 4

Lincoln Southeast 15, Omaha Benson 0

Lincoln Southwest 12, Papillion-LaVista South 3

Lincoln Southwest 15, Lincoln Northeast 7

Malcolm 7, Raymond Central 2

Malcolm 8, Aquinas Catholic 0

Milford 5, Malcolm 3

Milford 8, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Millard North 12, South Sioux City 0

Millard North 14, Omaha Northwest 2

Millard South 5, Bellevue West 1

Millard West 6, Fremont 3

Norfolk 19, Lincoln High 1

Norfolk 9, Lincoln Pius X 7

North Platte 10, Lincoln Northeast 2

O'Neill 10, Ponca 6

O'Neill 9, Pierce 0

Omaha Burke 11, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Burke 9, Columbus 6

Omaha Central 12, Omaha North 4

Omaha Marian 5, Columbus 2

Omaha Westside 11, Omaha North 0

Omaha Westside 17, Omaha Central 1

Ord 10, Chase County 5

Ord 13, Minden 7

Papillion-LaVista 12, South Sioux City 0

Papillion-LaVista South 9, North Platte 5

Pierce 7, Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 6

Ponca 7, Highway 91 3

South Sioux City 14, Omaha Northwest 13

Southern Valley/Alma 10, Chase County 0

Southern Valley/Alma 11, Minden 3

Southern/Diller-Odell 14, Syracuse 7

Southern/Diller-Odell 4, Conestoga 2

Tekamah-Herman 6, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3

Tekamah-Herman 8, Yutan/Mead 0

Twin River 11, Blue Hill 6

Twin River 22, Polk County 14

Wahoo 14, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 2

Wahoo 8, Yutan/Mead 3

Wilber-Clatonia 11, Raymond Central 3

Yutan/Mead 13, Fort Calhoun 3

Tags

In other news