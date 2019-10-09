Arlington 9, Wahoo 1
Auburn 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Bellevue East 7, Millard North 0
Bellevue West 12, Omaha Benson 0
Bellevue West 13, Lincoln Southeast 9
Bishop Neumann 6, Fort Calhoun 5
Bishop Neumann 6, Tekamah-Herman 3
Blue Hill 15, CCV 13
Boone Central/Newman Grove 11, Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 1
Boone Central/Newman Grove 13, Highway 91 2
CCV 4, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 3
Centennial 14, Aquinas Catholic 2
Centennial 6, Wilber-Clatonia 5
Central City 20, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 6
Central City 7, Polk County 5
Columbus 12, Omaha Bryan 0
Cozad 11, Ord 4
Elkhorn 11, Omaha Central 0
Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Westside 10
Fairbury 8, Centennial 2
Falls City 16, Conestoga 6
Falls City 4, Syracuse 3
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 17, Twin River 9
Freeman 5, Falls City 4 (8 innings )
Fremont 12, Omaha South 1 (4-innings)
Grand Island 6, Norfolk 2
Gretna 13, Lincoln Pius X 8
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 11, O'Neill 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Blue Hill 0
Highway 91 8, Pierce 0
Kearney 4, Lincoln Southeast 3
Kearney Catholic 9, Southern Valley/Alma 1
Lincoln East 15, Omaha Burke 11
Lincoln North Star 12, Omaha South 0 (3-innings)
Lincoln North Star 8, Millard West 4
Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln High 4
Lincoln Southeast 15, Omaha Benson 0
Lincoln Southwest 12, Papillion-LaVista South 3
Lincoln Southwest 15, Lincoln Northeast 7
Malcolm 7, Raymond Central 2
Malcolm 8, Aquinas Catholic 0
Milford 5, Malcolm 3
Milford 8, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Millard North 12, South Sioux City 0
Millard North 14, Omaha Northwest 2
Millard South 5, Bellevue West 1
Millard West 6, Fremont 3
Norfolk 19, Lincoln High 1
Norfolk 9, Lincoln Pius X 7
North Platte 10, Lincoln Northeast 2
O'Neill 10, Ponca 6
O'Neill 9, Pierce 0
Omaha Burke 11, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Burke 9, Columbus 6
Omaha Central 12, Omaha North 4
Omaha Marian 5, Columbus 2
Omaha Westside 11, Omaha North 0
Omaha Westside 17, Omaha Central 1
Ord 10, Chase County 5
Ord 13, Minden 7
Papillion-LaVista 12, South Sioux City 0
Papillion-LaVista South 9, North Platte 5
Pierce 7, Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 6
Ponca 7, Highway 91 3
South Sioux City 14, Omaha Northwest 13
Southern Valley/Alma 10, Chase County 0
Southern Valley/Alma 11, Minden 3
Southern/Diller-Odell 14, Syracuse 7
Southern/Diller-Odell 4, Conestoga 2
Tekamah-Herman 6, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3
Tekamah-Herman 8, Yutan/Mead 0
Twin River 11, Blue Hill 6
Twin River 22, Polk County 14
Wahoo 14, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 2
Wahoo 8, Yutan/Mead 3
Wilber-Clatonia 11, Raymond Central 3
Yutan/Mead 13, Fort Calhoun 3