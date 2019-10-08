Area softball scores

Adams Central 6, Northwest 2

Aurora 10, GICC 9

Beatrice 10, Crete 2

Bennington 8, Cass County Central 0

Blair 12, Ralston 11

Crete 6, NEN 3

Duchesne/Roncalli 8, Nebraska City 5

Gothenburg 6, Lexington 5

Hastings 17, Adams Central 1

McCook 6, Gothenburg 2

Norris 9, Ashland-Greenwood 3

Omaha Gross Catholic 11, Duchesne/Roncalli 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Bennington 0

Ralston 19, Platteview 13

Ralston 6, Blair 5

Scottsbluff 7, Alliance 5

Seward 13, Blue River 3

Waverly 12, Norris 9

Wayne 2, Seward 0

York 11, Aurora 1

