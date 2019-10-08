Adams Central 6, Northwest 2
Aurora 10, GICC 9
Beatrice 10, Crete 2
Bennington 8, Cass County Central 0
Blair 12, Ralston 11
Crete 6, NEN 3
Duchesne/Roncalli 8, Nebraska City 5
Gothenburg 6, Lexington 5
Hastings 17, Adams Central 1
McCook 6, Gothenburg 2
Norris 9, Ashland-Greenwood 3
Omaha Gross Catholic 11, Duchesne/Roncalli 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Bennington 0
Ralston 19, Platteview 13
Ralston 6, Blair 5
Scottsbluff 7, Alliance 5
Seward 13, Blue River 3
Waverly 12, Norris 9
Wayne 2, Seward 0
York 11, Aurora 1