Area softball scores

Adams Central 17, Lexington 1

Arlington 11, West Point-Beemer 1

Ashland-Greenwood 10, Platteview 8

Bennington 12, Omaha Westside 4

Blue Hill 11, Chase County 4

Cass County Central 11, Fort Calhoun 1

Central City 11, Polk County 0

Columbus 8, Lincoln Northeast 5

Cozad 18, Holdrege 3

Crete 5, Norris 0

Duchesne/Roncalli 13, DC West/Concordia 3

Elkhorn South 8, Bellevue West 0

Fairbury 15, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 4

GICC 16, Ord 8

Grand Island 13, Hastings 2

Gretna 10, Millard North 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12, South Sioux City 0

Hastings 10, Grand Island 2

Highway 91 21, Pierce 5

Kearney Catholic 12, CCV 11

Lincoln North Star 15, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Northeast 6, Columbus 5

Milford 8, Syracuse 0

Millard South 9, Bellevue East 7

Millard West 13, Omaha South 0

Omaha Burke 16, Omaha North 0

Papillion-LaVista 16, Omaha Northwest 0

Papillion-LaVista South 11, Omaha Central 2

Raymond Central 9, North Bend Central 8

Seward 10, York 2

Southern Valley/Alma 13, Chase County 2 (4 innings)

Southern Valley/Alma 9, Blue Hill 1 (5 innings)

Wahoo 10, Cass County Central 8

Wayne 8, O'Neill 0

