Area softball scores

Adams Central 14, Minden 0

Adams Central 3, Cozad 2

Arlington 5, Cass County Central 2

Bishop Neumann 10, Fort Calhoun 1

Blair 6, Nebraska City 5

Blue River 11, Columbus Lakeview 3

Centennial 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5

Central City 13, St. Paul 6

Cozad 13, Minden 0

Crete 8, Bennington 0

Elkhorn 11, Plattsmouth 2

Freeman 5, Falls City 4

Freeman 7, Auburn 3

Gretna 5, Papillion-LaVista South 4

Hastings 10, North Platte 0

Hastings 6, North Platte 5

Kearney 10, Lincoln High 1

Kearney Catholic 9, Aquinas Catholic 6

Kearney Catholic 9, Twin River 1

Lexington 17, Gothenburg 9

Lincoln East 10, Fremont 2

Lincoln East 9, Fremont 1

Malcolm 6, Milford 5

McCook 16, Holdrege 0

Millard South 10, Elkhorn South 2

Millard West 15, Omaha Burke 6

O'Neill 14, Pierce 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Omaha Marian 0

Papillion-LaVista 9, Bellevue West 0

Platteview 9, DC West/Concordia 8 (8 innings)

Southern Valley/Alma 10, Chase County 0

Southern Valley/Alma 11, Chase County 1

St. Paul 13, CCV 9

Syracuse 13, Conestoga 3

Wahoo 13, Yutan/Mead 2

Wayne 11, South Sioux City 1

