Area softball scores

Adams Central 11, Ord 1

Auburn 10, Cass County Central 0

Bellevue East 17, Omaha Northwest 0

Bishop Neumann 9, Wilber-Clatonia 8

Boone Central/Newman Grove 13, Polk County 0

Centennial 17, Columbus Lakeview 2

Cozad 8, Gothenburg 4

Crete 12, Seward 1

Fairbury 11, Ord 0

Fairbury 9, Adams Central 4

Grand Island 11, Lincoln Pius X 3

Grand Island 20, Lincoln Pius X 9

Gretna 13, Omaha South 0

Gretna 15, Omaha Bryan 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 7, Central City 3

Kearney 7, Fremont 4

Lincoln Northeast 12, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Northeast 12, Lincoln High 2

Lincoln Southwest 11, Millard North 3

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8, Yutan/Mead 3

Milford 13, Wahoo 12

Millard South 12, Bellevue West 4

NEN 14, Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 1

Norfolk 6, Lincoln Southeast 5

Norfolk 7, Lincoln Southeast 4

North Bend Central 11, South Sioux City 2

Northwest 10, Lexington 1

O'Neill 6, Ponca 2

Omaha Gross Catholic 10, McCook 9

Omaha Northwest 15, Omaha Benson 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 12, North Platte 2

Omaha South 5, Omaha North 2

Omaha Westside 7, Columbus 4

Papillion-LaVista South 10, Ralston 0

Polk County 7, Schuyler 2

Syracuse 19, Fort Calhoun 6

