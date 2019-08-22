Area softball scores

Adams Central 7, Gering 4

Ashland-Greenwood 7, Tekamah-Herman 6

Beatrice 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Blue Hill 10, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 0

Cass County Central 15, Conestoga 7

Elkhorn South 8, Omaha Marian 6

Fairbury 9, Freeman 5

GICC 14, Columbus Lakeview 2

Grand Island 4, Lincoln East 3

Gretna 12, Bellevue East 8

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12, Fort Calhoun 0

Kearney 5, Lincoln Pius X 1

Kearney 7, Lincoln Pius X 3

Lincoln East 9, Grand Island 1

Lincoln Northeast 10, Fremont 1

Lincoln Northeast 4, Fremont 1

Lincoln Southwest 14, Norfolk 9

Lincoln Southwest 17, Norfolk 13

Malcolm 6, Auburn 4

Millard South 17, Omaha Northwest 2

Millard West 10, Papillion-LaVista South 1

North Platte 10, Adams Central 0

O'Neill 6, St. Paul 3

Omaha Burke 12, Bellevue West 2

Omaha South 8, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Central 0

Papillion-LaVista 9, Millard North 1

Schuyler 14, Blue River 10

Seward 2, Waverly 1

Syracuse 13, Platteview 9

Twin River 7, Blue River 1

Twin River 8, Schuyler 5

Wahoo 6, Raymond Central 2

Wayne 4, Blair 2

