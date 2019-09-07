Area softball scores

Alliance 16, Holdrege 10

Ashland-Greenwood 2, Wahoo 1

Auburn 12, Bishop Neumann 2

Auburn 12, Raymond Central 0

Auburn 16, Syracuse 0

Beatrice 12, Duchesne/Roncalli 2

Beatrice 12, South Sioux City 0

Bishop Neumann 6, Southern/Diller-Odell 5

Boone Central/Newman Grove 12, Pierce 0

Boone Central/Newman Grove 16, Polk County 0

Centennial 16, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 0

Centennial 2, Freeman 0

Chadron 17, Holdrege 7

Conestoga 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 7

Crete 13, Waverly 4

Crete 5, Wahoo 1

Crete 7, Ashland-Greenwood 3

DC West/Concordia 9, Cass County Central 5

Elkhorn 12, Ralston 7

Elkhorn 15, Hastings 6

Elkhorn South 7, Grand Island 6

Fairbury 14, Hastings St. Cecilia 12

Fairbury 6, Northwest 5

Fairbury 8, Centennial 7

Falls City 13, Conestoga 6

Falls City 17, Raymond Central 15

Freeman 6, Aurora 4

GICC 11, Gothenburg 2

Gering 15, Holdrege 0

Gering 7, GICC 1

Gothenburg 6, Alliance 3

Gothenburg 6, Chadron 3

Gretna 8, Lincoln Southwest 0

Hastings 12, Ralston 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 9, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 1

Lincoln Pius X 3, Bellevue West 2

Lincoln Southeast 7, Papillion-LaVista South 6

McCook 6, GICC 4

McCook 7, Chadron 1

Milford 4, Aurora 2

Milford 4, Hastings St. Cecilia 3

Millard South 4, Millard North 0

Millard West 6, Omaha Burke 3

North Platte 3, McCook 0

North Platte 4, Gering 2

North Platte 9, Alliance 0

Northwest 14, Freeman 0

Northwest 7, Milford 1

Omaha Bryan 9, Omaha Benson 8

Omaha Mercy 12, Conestoga 0

Omaha Northwest 15, Lincoln High 3

Omaha South 14, Ponca 5

Papillion-LaVista 4, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0

Polk County 7, Pierce 5

Syracuse 11, Falls City 9

Waverly 5, Ashland-Greenwood 3

Waverly 9, Wahoo 1

