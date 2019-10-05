Area softball scores

Boone Central/Newman Grove 14, Pierce 2

Centennial 11, Wilber-Clatonia 4

Centennial 3, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 2

Fairbury 13, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Fairbury 8, Milford 3

Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan 7, Blue River 3

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12, O'Neill 0

Kearney Catholic 11, Ponca 1

Kearney Catholic 13, CCV 5

McCook 7, Hastings 6

McCook 7, Scottsbluff 6

Milford 9, Centennial 6

North Platte 12, Columbus 2

North Platte 5, Gering 1

North Platte 9, McCook 7

O'Neill 13, Pierce 10

O'Neill 15, Boone Central/Newman Grove 13

Twin River 12, Ponca 11

Wayne 3, Boone Central/Newman Grove 2

Wayne 5, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 0

Wilber-Clatonia 4, Blue River 3

Tags

In other news