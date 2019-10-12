Area softball scores

Arlington 6, Bishop Neumann 2

Arlington 6, Tekamah-Herman 4

Auburn 9, Freeman 6

Beatrice 10, York 0

Beatrice 11, York 1

Bellevue East 12, Millard North 9

Boone Central/Newman Grove 11, O'Neill 3

Central City 12, Twin River 4

Cozad 12, Kearney Catholic 2

Crete 11, Gering 0

Crete 13, Gering 0

Elkhorn 12, Elkhorn South 1

Elkhorn 4, Omaha Westside 3

Fairbury 21, Malcolm 15

Freeman 16, Southern/Diller-Odell 6

Gering 6, Crete 1

Grand Island 8, Norfolk 5

Gretna 8, Grand Island 3

Gretna 9, Grand Island 1

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 11, Boone Central/Newman Grove 5

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 19, Boone Central/Newman Grove 9

Hastings 12, Blair 4

Hastings 4, Blair 3

Hastings St. Cecilia 7, Central City 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Central City 3

Kearney 10, Millard South 8

Kearney Catholic 11, Cozad 7

Kearney Catholic 17, Southern Valley/Alma 12

Lincoln East 9, Omaha Burke 7

Lincoln North Star 10, Millard West 9

Lincoln Southwest 15, North Platte 3

Malcolm 3, Milford 1

Millard South 11, Bellevue West 0

Millard South 13, Kearney 5

Millard South 4, Kearney 1

Millard West 12, Fremont 0 (3-innings)

Millard West 9, Lincoln North Star 7

Norris 3, Northwest 2

Norris 6, Northwest 5

North Platte 5, Papillion-LaVista South 4

Northwest 4, Norris 2

O'Neill 7, Ponca 5

Omaha Gross Catholic 6, NEN 3

Omaha Gross Catholic 7, NEN 4

Omaha Marian 11, Lincoln East 0

Omaha Marian 12, Lincoln East 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, McCook 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 12, McCook 2

Omaha Westside 6, Elkhorn South 5

Papillion-LaVista 8, Bellevue East 0

Papillion-LaVista 9, Bellevue East 0

Seward 1, Waverly 0

Seward 5, Waverly 4 (10 )

Southern Valley/Alma 23, Ord 14

Tekamah-Herman 7, Wahoo 5

Tekamah-Herman 9, Bishop Neumann 2

Twin River 10, CCV 6

Waverly 4, Seward 3

Wayne 2, Adams Central 0

Wayne 7, Adams Central 2

