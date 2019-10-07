Adams Central 18, Northwest 6
Ashland-Greenwood 14, West Point-Beemer 12
Aurora 10, GICC 8
Beatrice 12, NEN 0
Beatrice 7, Crete 4
Bennington 12, DC West/Concordia 2
Blair 15, Platteview 3
Blair 9, Ralston 1
Blue River 7, Schuyler 0
Cass County Central 6, DC West/Concordia 5
Crete 14, North Bend Central 0
Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Nebraska City 5
Fairbury 12, Wilber-Clatonia 3
GICC 13, Columbus Lakeview 1
Gering 2, Chadron 0
Gothenburg 8, Holdrege 5
Grand Island 10, Columbus 2
Grand Island 9, Columbus 1
Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0
Hastings 13, St. Paul 1
Hastings 9, Adams Central 4
Kearney Catholic 17, Central City 7
Lexington 14, Holdrege 6
McCook 17, Lexington 16
McCook 7, Gothenburg 4
NEN 14, North Bend Central 0
Nebraska City 13, Plattsmouth 1
Norris 8, West Point-Beemer 0
Northwest 13, St. Paul 9
Omaha Gross Catholic 8, Duchesne/Roncalli 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 9, Plattsmouth 0
Omaha Marian 2, Lincoln Northeast 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Cass County Central 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Bennington 1
Papillion-LaVista 8, Lincoln North Star 0
Platteview 10, Omaha Mercy 4
Ralston 13, Omaha Mercy 5
Scottsbluff 17, Alliance 13
Seward 10, Blue River 0
South Sioux City 4, Omaha South 3
Syracuse 10, Raymond Central 1
Waverly 16, Ashland-Greenwood 6
Waverly 3, Norris 2
Wayne 12, Schuyler 0
Wayne 3, Seward 0
York 17, Columbus Lakeview 3
York 9, Aurora 1