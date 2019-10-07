Area softball scores

Adams Central 18, Northwest 6

Ashland-Greenwood 14, West Point-Beemer 12

Aurora 10, GICC 8

Beatrice 12, NEN 0

Beatrice 7, Crete 4

Bennington 12, DC West/Concordia 2

Blair 15, Platteview 3

Blair 9, Ralston 1

Blue River 7, Schuyler 0

Cass County Central 6, DC West/Concordia 5

Crete 14, North Bend Central 0

Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Nebraska City 5

Fairbury 12, Wilber-Clatonia 3

GICC 13, Columbus Lakeview 1

Gering 2, Chadron 0

Gothenburg 8, Holdrege 5

Grand Island 10, Columbus 2

Grand Island 9, Columbus 1

Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0

Hastings 13, St. Paul 1

Hastings 9, Adams Central 4

Kearney Catholic 17, Central City 7

Lexington 14, Holdrege 6

McCook 17, Lexington 16

McCook 7, Gothenburg 4

NEN 14, North Bend Central 0

Nebraska City 13, Plattsmouth 1

Norris 8, West Point-Beemer 0

Northwest 13, St. Paul 9

Omaha Gross Catholic 8, Duchesne/Roncalli 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 9, Plattsmouth 0

Omaha Marian 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Cass County Central 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Bennington 1

Papillion-LaVista 8, Lincoln North Star 0

Platteview 10, Omaha Mercy 4

Ralston 13, Omaha Mercy 5

Scottsbluff 17, Alliance 13

Seward 10, Blue River 0

South Sioux City 4, Omaha South 3

Syracuse 10, Raymond Central 1

Waverly 16, Ashland-Greenwood 6

Waverly 3, Norris 2

Wayne 12, Schuyler 0

Wayne 3, Seward 0

York 17, Columbus Lakeview 3

York 9, Aurora 1

