Area softball scores

Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln Pius X 2

Grand Island 14, Bellevue West 7

Gretna 9, Millard West 6

Lincoln Southwest 7, Papillion-LaVista South 2

Millard North 15, Grand Island 4

Millard North 3, Bellevue West 2

Millard South 12, Elkhorn South 4

Millard South 13, Lincoln Pius X 2

Millard West 8, Lincoln Southeast 3

Omaha Burke 5, Papillion-LaVista South 3

Omaha Northwest 7, Omaha Bryan 6

Omaha Skutt Catholic 18, Omaha Burke 6

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Lincoln Southwest 1

Omaha South 9, Omaha Northwest 5

Papillion-LaVista 12, Lincoln Southeast 0

Papillion-LaVista 5, Gretna 0

Ponca 10, Lincoln High 5

Ponca 11, Omaha North 0

Tags

In other news