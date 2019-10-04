Area softball scores

Adams Central 16, York 8

CCV 13, St. Paul 4

CCV 17, Ord 2

Central City 9, Ord 6

Crete 12, Holdrege 0

Crete 13, Seward 1

Crete 15, Adams Central 1

Elkhorn South 18, Omaha Northwest 1

GICC 12, Central City 5

GICC 16, CCV 9

Grand Island 11, Fremont 1

Grand Island 13, Lincoln High 1

Grand Island 5, Lincoln Pius X 4

Gretna 7, Bellevue West 2

Lexington 14, Columbus Lakeview 4

Lincoln North Star 7, Norfolk 6

Lincoln Pius X 7, Lincoln Southeast 3

Lincoln Southeast 17, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Southeast 9, Lincoln Northeast 4

Lincoln Southwest 12, Norfolk 0

Norfolk 10, Grand Island 8

North Bend Central 5, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 4

Northwest 8, Adams Central 7

