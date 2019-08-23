Area softball scores

Alliance 16, Holdrege 3

Cozad 8, Central City 5

Elkhorn 3, Lincoln East 2

Elkhorn 9, Bellevue West 4

Elkhorn South 7, Bellevue East 6

Gothenburg 15, McCook 14

Gretna 6, Bellevue East 4

Kearney Catholic 10, Ord 0

Lexington 10, Scottsbluff 9

Lincoln North Star 2, Gretna 1

Lincoln North Star 8, Elkhorn South 6

Millard North 5, Bennington 2

Millard West 3, Bennington 2

Omaha Westside 4, Waverly 2

Papillion-LaVista 10, Omaha Central 0

Papillion-LaVista 9, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Papillion-LaVista South 10, Omaha Central 0

Plattsmouth 11, Omaha North 3

Southern Valley/Alma 10, Chadron 2 (5 innings)

