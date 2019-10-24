Area football scores

Alma 40, Arapahoe 18

Aquinas 41, Shelby/Rising City 6

Arcadia-Loup City 38, Elm Creek 30

Bloomfield 46, Hartington-Newcastle 36

Brady 42, Maxwell 34

Burwell 41, Ansley-Litchfield 14

Central Valley 53, Stuart 21

Centura 15, Broken Bow 6

Creighton 68, Boyd County 20

Diller-Odell 30, Meridian 28

East Butler 74, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22

Elmwood-Murdock 92, Palmyra 36

Elwood 42, Overton 38

Eustis-Farnam 60, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38

Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Johnson-Brock 14

Fullerton 64, Shelton 8

Gothenburg 17, Ord 14, OT

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Stanton 7

Kenesaw 52, Giltner 14

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Elkhorn Valley 22

Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, forfeit

Lincoln Southwest 41, Lincoln High 27

Mullen 66, Paxton 24

Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Weeping Water 22

Neligh-Oakdale 86, Lutheran High Northeast 50

Papillion-LaVista South 63, Omaha Bryan 0

Pender 61, Omaha Christian Academy 0

Pierce 55, Boone Central/Newman Grove 20

Randolph 41, Wausa 0

Riverside 60, Osmond 16

Sandhills/Thedford 44, Medicine Valley 14

South Loup 12, Amherst 6

Southern 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 28

Sutherland 28, Morrill 22

Valentine 40, O'Neill 7

