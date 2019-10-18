Area football scores

Ainsworth 70, Boyd County 28

Allen 64, Randolph 16

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 42, Archbishop Bergan 36, OT

Battle Creek 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 18

Bloomfield 54, Wynot 28

Central Valley 44, CWC-Ewing 33

Clarkson/Leigh 44, Mead 8

Columbus Scotus 42, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22

Crofton 34, Ponca 22

Elgin Public/Pope John 42, Osmond 22

Elkhorn Valley 28, Neligh-Oakdale 20

Guardian Angels 46, Homer 0

Hartington-Newcastle 50, Wausa 18

Howells/Dodge 28, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20

Humphrey St. Francis 50, Riverside 0

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 50, St. Edward 6

Lincoln Pius X 21, Norfolk 14

Lutheran High Northeast 76, Madison 28

Norfolk Catholic 42, Stanton 0

North Bend Central 16, Shelby/Rising City 13

North Central 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 7

O'Neill 12, Broken Bow 6

Oakland-Craig 66, Yutan 7

Ord 28, Valentine 6

Pender 43, Emerson-Hubbard 16

Pierce 60, West Point-Beemer 6

Plainview 72, Winside 8

St. Mary's 32, Clearwater/Orchard 16

Tekamah-Herman 32, Louisville 22

Twin Loup 47, Stuart 0

Wakefield 86, Winnebago 22

Wayne 42, Boone Central/Newman Grove 24

West Holt 33, Creighton 32

Wisner-Pilger 70, Omaha Nation 0

