Area football scores

Allen 44, Cedar Bluffs 6

Archbishop Bergan 16, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 15

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29

Burwell 42, North Central 0

Columbus 27, Norfolk 24, OT

David City 19, Stanton 12

Dorchester 62, Walthill 13

East Butler 30, Guardian Angels 20

Homer 52, Emerson-Hubbard 18

Howells/Dodge 42, Clarkson/Leigh 14

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Deshler 0

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32, Randolph 20

North Bend Central 32, Johnson County Central 21

Oakland-Craig 28, Crofton 0

Osmond 38, Wausa 8

Pender 37, Winnebago 36

Pierce 35, Norfolk Catholic 14

Plainview 42, Wynot 12

Sandhills/Thedford 53, Ainsworth 30

Shelby/Rising City 7, Battle Creek 3

Sterling 50, St. Edward 6

Stuart 40, Niobrara/Verdigre 13

Tekamah-Herman 42, Ponca 12

Valentine 20, Mitchell 7

Wahoo 47, Wayne 0

Wakefield 28, Creighton 22

West Point-Beemer 34, Arlington 29

Wisner-Pilger 32, Cross County 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

CWC-Ewing vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ppd. to Sep 20th.

