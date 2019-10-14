Ranked foe sends Wildcats to 2-4

DULUTH, Minn. — No. 23 Minnesota Duluth held Wayne State to minus-5 yards in the second half, while the Bulldogs scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat the Wildcats 21-7 in a Northern Sun Conference football contest in the snow and wind Saturday afternoon at James Malosky Stadium.
The host Bulldogs are now 5-1 overall (4-0 NSIC North) while dropping Wayne State to 2-4 on the season (1-3 NSIC South).
Late in the second quarter after Wayne State held Duluth on downs, the Wildcats took the ball from their own 28 with 1:20 remaining and used a pair of big plays to set up their lone score of the contest.
A Devin Merkuris 25-yard run followed by a Tavian Willis to Mason Lee pass for 37 yards set up Wayne State with first and goal at the 8, and a pass interference call in the end zone gave the Wildcats first and goal at the 2 with nine seconds remaining. Willis ran a boot leg to the right side of the field, resulting in a touchdown with three seconds left before halftime to tie the score at 7.
That came after the Bulldogs intercepted a pass at the Wayne State 18, and Duluth capitalized with a Wade Sullivan 4-yard run with 10:06 remaining in the second quarter.
Wayne State had the first scoring opportunity of the second half when MJ Blankenfeld recovered a Wade Sullivan fumble that gave Wayne State the ball at the Duluth 29 on the first series of the third quarter. However, the Wildcats could not capitalize as a penalty and sack took Wayne State out of field goal range.
Later in the third quarter, Duluth put together drive that spanned 12 plays and 83 yards, using 5:40 off the clock, and reserve quarterback Garrett Olson found Byron Bynum on a nine-yard scoring pass to give the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead with 13:23 remaining.
After both teams traded punts, Wayne State was forced to punt again and Duluth’s Tyrik Carmickle blocked a Blake Kaiser punt to give the Bulldogs the ball at the Wildcats’ 16. Duluth sealed the win as Sullivan hit paydirt from the 5-yard line with 4:54 to play, making the final score 21-7.
Minnesota Duluth outgained Wayne State in the contest 291-106. The Bulldogs held the Wildcats to minus-5 yards in the second half thanks to seven sacks for 44 yards. Wayne State had 30 yards rushing and 76 passing, while Duluth gained 175 rushing and 116 passing.
Merkuris led Wayne State in rushing with 40 yards on nine carries. Redshirt freshman quarterback Tavian Willis completed 4 of 11 passes for 71 yards with one interception, while sophomore Alex Thramer was 1 of 2 for five yards.
Sophomore Mason Lee was the top Wildcat receiver with two grabs for 48 yards.
Defensively, sophomore linebacker Nicholas Joynt recorded a game-high 11 tackles followed by Ian Ailts and Zaiden Hernandez with six stops each. MJ Blankenfeld and Jalen Burgess each had fumble recoveries.
Wayne State will be at home next Saturday afternoon hosting Northern State in a 1 p.m. contest at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.