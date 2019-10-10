Perfect game highlights early C-5 action

PIERCE — Erin Franzluebbers of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic threw a perfect game to lead the top-seeded Bluejays to an 11-0 victory in four innings over O’Neill during the Class C-5 district tournament.
Franzluebbers struck out 11 of the 12 batters she faced. The only player to put the ball in fair territory was a flyout.
GACC finished the game with more stolen bases (six) than hits (four). Jenna Schinstock tripled for the Bluejays, while Kate Gnad had three stolen bases and Brenna Rief added two.
The second day of the tournament has been postponed to Saturday due to inclement weather. Scores from the tournament are listed below.
Game 1
Ponca 600 000 0 — 6 6 4
O’Neill 032 032 X — 10 14 5
WP: Morgan Breiner. LP: Katie Janssen. 2B: (PON) Sarah Harding, Dana Kratke, Jordan Lamprecht 2, Lauryn Gill; (O’NE) Alyssa Moser, Chloe Scott.
Game 2
Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 001 0 — 1
Boone Central 109 1 — 11
WP: Avery Olnes. 2B: (BC) Leighann Miller. 3B: (BC) Claire Choat, Madisyn Cunningham, Mattie Young. HR: (BC) Lauren Hedlund.
Game 3
Highway 91 8, Pierce 0
Game 4
O’Neill 000 0 — 0 0 1
Guardian Angels CC 803 X — 11 4 0
WP: Erin Franzluebbers. LP: Emma Smith. 3B: (GACC) Jenna Schinstock.
Game 5
Highway 91 002 0 — 2
Boone Central 133 6 — 13
WP: Ashtyn Hedlund. 2B: (BC) Claire Choat 2, Avery Olnes, Madisyn Cunningham, A. Hedlund.
Game 6
Pierce 7, Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 6
Game 7
Highway 91 000 012 0 — 3
Ponca 100 051 0 — 7
WP: Katie Janssen. 2B: (PON) Bailey McCoy, Tailynn Lawyer, Jordan Lamprecht 2. HR: (PON) Lawyer.
Game 8
O’Neill 230 13 — 9 8 0
Pierce 000 00 — 0 1 4
WP: Morgan Breiner. 3B: (O’NE) Chloe Scott.
Saturday’s schedule
Game 9 — Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs. Boone Central, noon.
Game 10 — Ponca vs. O’Neill, noon.
Game 11 — Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 2 p.m.
Championship — Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m.