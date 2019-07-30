Pender sent to elimination bracket

SYRACUSE — Pender was sent to the elimination bracket here Monday with a well-pitched, hard fought ball game with Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, losing 3-2 here at Veterans Field in the Nebraska State Senior Legion Tournament.
Pender’s Brady Oliver and DCB’s Elijah Boerson were locked in a pitcher’s duel for the first couple of innings before both pitchers blinked in the third.
Well, it wasn’t necessarily the pitchers’ blinking.
DCB scored in the top half of the third after Oliver had registered a ground ball out and a strikeout before giving up his first hit.
He gave up a single to Dawson Casperson with two outs, but Casperson made his way around the bases before the next batter was put out on the base paths.
In the bottom of the frame, Lucas Vogt returned the favor for Pender Post 55.
Vogt singled in with one out and made his way around the bases, but with a little help from his friends.
After a strikeout, catcher Devin Hegge laced a single sending Vogt home to make it 1-1.
“At this stage all of the teams are good,” said Pender coach Clay Haymart. “We did everything necessary to win the game and it boils down to a play or two and perhaps a little luck.”
Post 55 took a lead in the game in the fourth when it manufactured another run.
Sam Mailloux singled to open the inning before Nolan Ostrand worked a walk out of Boerson.
Eric Schopke sacrificed the two runners with a bunt fielded by the pitcher.
After a strikeout for the second out, Oliver smacked a hard ground ball toward third, which the third basemen mishandled.
The error scored Mailloux and the Pender inning ended with a long flyball to center by Vogt.
Neither team earned a hit in the fifth, but Post 55 was back at it in the sixth after Oliver held DCB scoreless again in the sixth.
Ostrand slapped a single in the hole on the right side, then Jaxson Maise followed with another base hit.
The scoring threat ended with a strikeout and an unassisted out at first base.
“We were right where we wanted to be heading into the seventh,” Haymart said. “They just made a play at the plate.”
DCB opened the fateful seventh with a base hit before a ground out to second.
Back-to-back singles scored the tying run then another single put DCB in the lead and left runners at second and third with one out.
Vogt, who came in to pitch at the top of the inning, got the final two batters to fly out and ground out to keep the Post 55 hopes alive.
The DCB pitcher made the plays in the seventh and Pender was sent to the elimination bracket later in the day against Valentine.
DCB 001 000 2 — 3 12 2
PEN 001 100 0 — 2 5 0
WP: Elijah Boersen LP: Lucas Vogt.